Exclusive webinar - Discover the Latest Innovations in the Caribbean Geothermal Energy Sector

Joint Media Release - Interreg ETC Project and the OECS

May 26, 2023  — As part of the Energy Transition in the Caribbean (ETC) project carried out with the Regional Council of Guadeloupe and the OECS, BRGM (The French Geological Survey) and ADEME (The French Agency for Ecological Transition) are pleased to announce an informative webinar on innovation in the geothermal sector. The webinar titled "Innovating for enhanced characterisation and exploitation of geothermal energy in the Caribbean" will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM (E.C.T.).

This online event will bring together renowned experts in the field of geothermal energy. They will share their expertise and present the latest techniques adapted that can be developed in the Caribbean context regarding exploration and exploitation of geothermal resources.

The webinar will cover the following key topics:

  1. Assessment and development prospects of the geothermal energy sector in the Eastern Caribbean.
  2. Innovations in geochemical and geophysical exploration.
  3. Development opportunities for low-temperature production in the Caribbean.

We are delighted to welcome participants from diverse backgrounds, including policymakers, researchers, energy professionals, and anyone interested in geothermal and globally renewable energy.

To participate in this free and insightful webinar, please register at the following link: https://bit.ly/geocarib.

To download a copy of the Webinar's programme, visit: bit.ly/3qeUSOn

About ETC

The “Energy Transition in the Caribbean” (ETC) project is co-funded by the INTERREG Caribbean program under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). It aims to promote cooperation in energy management between Guadeloupe, other French Caribbean territories, and the members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.

The project addresses the need to strengthen the resilience of Caribbean Island energy systems to major crises induced by climate change. It also supports the emergence of a regional energy transition market with the identification and the communication on investment opportunities. The cooperation project addresses three areas of action: energy efficiency of buildings, clean energy in transport and the regional development of geothermal energy.

The project is carried out by an international partnership consortium between the Regional Council of Guadeloupe (leader), the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the French Agency for ecological transition (ADEME) and the French Geological Survey (BRGM). Find out all about ETC on: https://tec-interreg.com/.

