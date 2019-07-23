Evidence-based Decision Making: Education Leaders in Antigua and Barbuda Receive Training in Data Management and Analysis

The critical decision-making capacity of educational leaders in Antigua and Barbuda was strengthened following a two-day training on the use of education statistics and data management as tools to analyse trends and create policy.

The OECS Commission’s Education Development Management Unit (EDMU) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in Antigua and Barbuda hosted the workshop with Principals, Deputy Principals and other Education Leaders in the Ministry on evidence-based decision making.

Participants were exposed to data at both the national and regional levels, with specific emphasis on the OECS’ Annual Education Statistical Digest. Educational leaders received hands-on experience analysing trends in Antigua and Barbuda’s education data and made recommendations for school-based and national interventions to realise the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 and the outcomes identified in Antigua and Barbuda’s National Education Strategy.

Participants were also familiarised with the process for the upcoming OECS Education Sector Strategy Midterm Review and were provided with training to improve their reporting and monitoring of the OECS Education Sector Strategy indicators.

“It is our hope that this experience will continue encouraging education leaders to be more active in using the data produced in the digest to inform the decisions they make at the school and national level,” noted Stacey Payne-Mascall, Assistant Director of Planning, Research and Training in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in Antigua and Barbuda.

The workshop was held from July 2-3, 2019 in Antigua as part of Antigua and Barbuda’s Annual Education Summer Institute week of activities held under the theme – “Enabling Students, Equipping Teachers: Promoting Academic Success and Social Wellness.”

This training initiative was one of many which the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in Antigua and Barbuda has implemented towards the fulfillment of strategic imperative #1 outlined in the OECS Education Sector Strategy – Improving the quality and accountability of Leadership and Management.

The workshop was facilitated by Mr. Tevin Shepherd, Programme Officer from the EDMU; Ms. Abiola Sandiford, Information Management Officer, Statistical Services Unit; and Mr. Keith Thomas, Planner, Ministry of Education, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.