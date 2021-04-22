Enhancing Intra-Regional Trade to Mitigate the Effects of the Pandemic

The Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Martinique (CCIM) organize an online meeting between Caribbean companies on April 29th, 2021 from 3PM to 5.30PM (AST). Companies from all sectors will be able to meet new partners and secure strategic alliances with suppliers, distributors, agents, investors, and clients from 21 Caribbean countries and territories.

This Business to Business (B2B) session is a special event powered by the CARICHAM Network as part of the Rendez-vous de l'International 2021, an International Business Forum organized from April 6th to April 29th, 2021.



International trade has been deeply affected by the pandemic mainly due to the restrictive measures applied on ports and harbors aiming at controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. While movements of persons have slowed down, regular movements of goods between the Caribbean and other large markets like the United States of America and Europe have just restarted. Enhancing intra-regional trade is presented as a viable solution to revive Caribbean trade and overcome the challenges related to supply chains at the international level.



Les Rendez-vous de l'International was created by CCIM to enhance regional and international cooperation in the private sector. As a founding member of CARICHAM, CCIM also attaches great importance to strengthening trade within the Caribbean Basin, especially between members of CARICHAM. This 10th edition is fully digital and this year, companies from Guadeloupe and French Guiana are added to enhance the opportunities for cooperation.



Interested companies are required to register here: https://forms.gle/ozhrsg3jNJfVB8WYA





About CARICHAM

Launched in 2019, CARICHAM is a network of 21 Caribbean Chambers of Commerce with the aim to advocate and create enhanced value for members of the respective chambers; to enhance the resilience of Members and their countries; share knowledge and best practices among the Network; and to enhance transportation, trade facilitation, and promotion. The current Chairperson is Dr Thackway “Dax” Driver, CEO of the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago; and the Vice-Chair is Andrew Satney, Executive Director of the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Commerce.

