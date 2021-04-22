Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Enhancing Intra-Regional Trade to Mitigate the Effects of the Pandemic

Enhancing Intra-Regional Trade to Mitigate the Effects of the Pandemic

Media release of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Martinique

Thursday, April 22, 2021 — The Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Martinique (CCIM) organize an online meeting between Caribbean companies on April 29th, 2021 from 3PM to 5.30PM (AST). Companies from all sectors will be able to meet new partners and secure strategic alliances with suppliers, distributors, agents, investors, and clients from 21 Caribbean countries and territories.

This Business to Business (B2B) session is a special event powered by the CARICHAM Network as part of the Rendez-vous de l'International 2021, an International Business Forum organized from April 6th to April 29th, 2021.

International trade has been deeply affected by the pandemic mainly due to the restrictive measures applied on ports and harbors aiming at controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. While movements of persons have slowed down, regular movements of goods between the Caribbean and other large markets like the United States of America and Europe have just restarted. Enhancing intra-regional trade is presented as a viable solution to revive Caribbean trade and overcome the challenges related to supply chains at the international level.

Les Rendez-vous de l'International was created by CCIM to enhance regional and international cooperation in the private sector. As a founding member of CARICHAM, CCIM also attaches great importance to strengthening trade within the Caribbean Basin, especially between members of CARICHAM. This 10th edition is fully digital and this year, companies from Guadeloupe and French Guiana are added to enhance the opportunities for cooperation.

Interested companies are required to register here: https://forms.gle/ozhrsg3jNJfVB8WYA 



About CARICHAM

Launched in 2019, CARICHAM is a network of 21 Caribbean Chambers of Commerce with the aim to advocate and create enhanced value for members of the respective chambers; to enhance the resilience of Members and their countries; share knowledge and best practices among the Network; and to enhance transportation, trade facilitation, and promotion. The current Chairperson is Dr Thackway “Dax” Driver, CEO of the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago; and the Vice-Chair is Andrew Satney, Executive Director of the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Commerce.

For more information

Contact us
Cinthia JEREMY CARICHAM Coordinator, The Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Cinthia JEREMY CARICHAM Coordinator, The Network of Caribbean Chambers of Commerce
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.