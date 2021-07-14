Emergency Grant Aid in response to the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

On July 13th, 2021, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of 1.58 million US dollars (approx. 170 million Japanese Yen) to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to support the populations affected by the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Since the eruption of La Soufriere in April, 2021, more than 10,000 people are still displaced and over 2,000 evacuees remain in shelters. This prolonged displacement has impacted livelihoods and also created a need for assistance with food access.

The emergency grant will finance humanitarian assistance in the areas of shelter renovation and food assistance though the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme (WFP). Through this assistance, the following are expected:

Improvement of living conditions and hygiene to approx. 1,100 displaced people through shelter renovation; Provision of food and Non Food items (NFIs) such as basic household items to approx. 5,000 people.

This aid follows the Government of Japan’s previous donation of emergency relief goods to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in May, 2021.

The Government of Japan extends its hope for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ earliest recovery, and will continue to offer its support to Caribbean countries to overcome the vulnerabilities inherent to Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

[Reference] Amount of assistance by international organizations Assistance through IOM

: 0.85 million USD Assistance through WFP

: 0.73 million USD