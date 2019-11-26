Browse categories
Embracing the Advantages of Smallness

Reproduced Courtesy News784

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 — Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is calling on CARICOM Member States to "harness the advantages of our smallness," as it relates to the region's agriculture sector.

"Our region must position itself as the producer of the healthiest and safest food globally."

"In St. Vincent and the Grenadines, for example, we have extremely clean air, an excellent water supply in quality and quantity, and a ban on glyphosate," said the Minister.


Minister Caesar also noted that producers and marketers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be exploring the opportunities to obtain higher prices regionally and internationally, because of the advancement of higher food safety production standards.

Can large countries survive without the use of glyphosate and genetically modified organisms? This will be a significant challenge for multi-nationals producing in larger countries as they have created food production systems that are heavily dependent on pesticides and herbicides.


In addition, the Agriculture Minister highlighted the area of livestock production, stating that

"With zero glyphosate on our pastures and no aerial spraying, we are producing a better quality meat. This is now being sought in greater demand, opening a major sector for increases in production." 

"Grenada is one market, however, many other sub-regional markets are currently being explored, and the reviews are positive."


Minister Caesar concluded noting that "the OECS platform, which is comprised of small independent nation states, should target increasing the circulation of safer food internally, void of the "mega farm" inputs."


A revival of fair trade practices is currently ongoing and will augur well, not only for consumers, but also producers.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

