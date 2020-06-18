Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Saint Lucia Congratulates OECS on 39th Anniversary

Castries, Saint Lucia — On the occasion of the 39th Anniversary of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union, I have the great honor of extending our sincerest congratulations.

I am pleased to recall, at such a time of celebration, the deep and rich history of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Cuba and the OECS, and its Member States. Over the years, we have contributed, with our relationship, to the strengthening of the region as a zone of peace, a bulwark of fundamental importance. We have given an example of collaboration, which is most strongly reflected today in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the presence of the Henry Reeve Brigade, and also in areas of particular importance such as medicine in general, education, construction, sustainable environment, coping with natural disasters, sport, among others.

We greatly appreciate the support of the OECS and its members in the demand to put an end to the United States’ commercial, economic and financial Blockade against Cuba, which today is intended to be enforced even to indecent limits.

While reiterating our willingness to continue together on the path of cooperation, friendship and solidarity, I reiterate to you our best wishes and congratulations and I reaffirm to you the testimony of our highest consideration and esteem.

Alejandro Simancas Marin

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba

Saint Lucia/OECS