Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Saint Lucia Congratulates OECS on 39th Anniversary

Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Saint Lucia Congratulates OECS on 39th Anniversary

Thursday, June 18, 2020 — Castries, Saint Lucia — On the occasion of the 39th Anniversary of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and the 10th Anniversary of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union, I have the great honor of extending our sincerest congratulations.

I am pleased to recall, at such a time of celebration, the deep and rich history of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Cuba and the OECS, and its Member States. Over the years, we have contributed, with our relationship, to the strengthening of the region as a zone of peace, a bulwark of fundamental importance. We have given an example of collaboration, which is most strongly reflected today in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, with the presence of the Henry Reeve Brigade, and also in areas of particular importance such as medicine in general, education, construction, sustainable environment, coping with natural disasters, sport, among others.

We greatly appreciate the support of the OECS and its members in the demand to put an end to the United States’ commercial, economic and financial Blockade against Cuba, which today is intended to be enforced even to indecent limits.

While reiterating our willingness to continue together on the path of cooperation, friendship and solidarity, I reiterate to you our best wishes and congratulations and I reaffirm to you the testimony of our highest consideration and esteem.

 

Alejandro Simancas Marin

Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba

Saint Lucia/OECS

International Relations
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software