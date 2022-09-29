Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco welcome 2021/22 Moroccan Scholarship Recipients

On Friday 23 rd September 2022 the Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco welcomed the 2021/22 Moroccan Scholarship recipients from the OECS. The scholars comprised of 23 individuals from the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis (3) and Saint Lucia (20).

During the students’ orientation at the Embassy, they received a presentation by the Diplomatic Staff of the ECS Embassies and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean Students in Morocco (OECSM) on Student Support Services, life in Morocco and various student perspectives. In his welcoming remarks, His Excellency CoP (Ret’d) Mr. Ian M. Queeley charged the students to take full advantage of the opportunity that was afforded to them and represent their country and by extension the Region with pride.

Additionally, Ambassador Queeley pointed out to the students that in this technologically driven global environment, there are tremendous benefits to studying in a foreign language, which also makes them more attractive and marketable in the labour market.

The Caribbean students will undergo their studies in a variety of disciplines including but not limited to Medicine, Computer Sciences and Architecture in the cities of Rabat, Casablanca, Kenitra and Tangier.

The Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco, on behalf of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) expresses its gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan Government and in particular, the Agence Marocaine De Coopération Internationale (AMCI) for the provision of these scholarships which further contribute to the development of Human Resource Capital of the citizens and nationals of the OECS.

ABOUT THE EMBASSIES OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES TO THE KINGDOM OF MOROCCO

The Embassies of Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Morocco (ECS Embassies) is a joint diplomatic mission comprised of embassies of individual members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States. The Embassies operate via the modality of joint representation involving joint premises and staff, including a common/joint/shared Ambassador/Head of Mission. The primary objectives of the Joint Embassies are to promote friendship and cooperation and to advance the community and individual interests of member states in the Kingdom of Morocco.