Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States Congratulate OACPS on 45th Anniversary

Brussels, Belgium — The Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Belgium and Missions to the European Union extend esteemed salutations to the Secretariat of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) on the occasion of the 45th Anniversary of its founding on 6 June 1975.

The Mission wishes to convey the congratulations of its Member States, to the OACPS on reaching this momentous milestone, which lays testimony to its important contributions to all its members and to its meaningful existence. The Eastern Caribbean States are grateful for the unrelenting support and partnership of the OACPS, that have gone a long way towards enabling small developing states like the Eastern Caribbean States to transform their economies, post-independence, into viable global trading economies dedicated to multilateralism.

The Mission also wishes to especially convey the gratitude of its Member States to the OACPS for sparing no occasion to sensitise the global order about the peculiarities of small island developing states, as it relates to their inherent vulnerabilities, especially that related to climate change, exogenous shocks, access to concessional financing required for sustainable development and in crafting out a new and reformed global trade and economic agenda that is inclusive and works for all.

About the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States:

The Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), formerly known as the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group of States, was created by the Georgetown Agreement in 1975. It is composed of 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific states, with all, save Cuba, signatories to the Cotonou Agreement, or the the "ACP-EC Partnership Agreement"​, which binds them to the European Union. The OACPS comprises 48 countries from Sub-Saharan Africa, 16 from the Caribbean and 15 from the Pacific.

About the Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States to the Kingdom of Belgium and Missions to the European Union:

The Embassies of the Eastern Caribbean States (ECS) to the Kingdom of Belgium and Missions to the European Union is a joint diplomatic mission representing and advancing the interests of the Eastern Caribbean States. The ECS Mission in Brussels forms part of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States’ programme of joint diplomatic Missions.

The key focus of the ECS is to advance the political, economic and diplomatic interests of Member States that are jointly represented by the Embassy and Mission with a view to strengthening the relationship with the European Union (EU), its constituent States and institutions.