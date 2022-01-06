Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
ECSC Virtual Opening of the Law Year 2022

ECSC Virtual Opening of the Law Year 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 — The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court invites you to the Virtual Opening of the Law Year 2022 on Tuesday, January 11 2022, at 10 a.m. Join Her Ladyship, The Hon. Dame Janice M. Pereira, DBE, LL.D., Chief Justice and other distinguished speakers from the Inner and Utter Bar across the OECS, as they address you under the theme 'The ECSC: Re-imagining the Justice System in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond'.

The full list of speakers include:

1. Her Ladyship, The Hon. Dame Janice M. Pereira, DBE, LL.D., Chief Justice

2. Hon. Dawn Smith, Attorney General of The Virgin Islands

3. Hon. Vincent F. Byron, Attorney General And Minister for Legal Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis

4. Mr Daasrean Greene, Director of Public Prosecutions of Saint Lucia

5. His Honour Teddy St. Louis, Chief Magistrate of Grenada

6. Sir Clare Roberts QC, Representative of the Inner Bar of Antigua and Barbuda

7. Ms. Jean Dyer, President of the OECS Bar Association and Representative of the Utter Bar (Anguilla)

8. Ms. Rene Baptiste CMG, President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bar Association

9. Mr. Oris Sullivan, Senior Representative of the Utter Bar (Montserrat)

10. Mrs. Noelize Knight-Didier, Junior Representative of the Utter Bar (The Commonwealth of Dominica)

The event will be broadcast via UWI-TV's television station, local GIS stations, and YouTube through the Court's website, www.eccourts.org. The ECSC Virtual Opening of the Law Year 2022. 

It's your Court. Don't miss it!

ECSC
Contact us
Dwaymian M. Brissette Information Services Manager-Library Services & Communications, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Dwaymian M. Brissette Information Services Manager-Library Services & Communications, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.