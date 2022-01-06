ECSC Virtual Opening of the Law Year 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022 — The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court invites you to the Virtual Opening of the Law Year 2022 on Tuesday, January 11 2022, at 10 a.m. Join Her Ladyship, The Hon. Dame Janice M. Pereira, DBE, LL.D., Chief Justice and other distinguished speakers from the Inner and Utter Bar across the OECS, as they address you under the theme 'The ECSC: Re-imagining the Justice System in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond'.
The full list of speakers include:
1. Her Ladyship, The Hon. Dame Janice M. Pereira, DBE, LL.D., Chief Justice
2. Hon. Dawn Smith, Attorney General of The Virgin Islands
3. Hon. Vincent F. Byron, Attorney General And Minister for Legal Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis
4. Mr Daasrean Greene, Director of Public Prosecutions of Saint Lucia
5. His Honour Teddy St. Louis, Chief Magistrate of Grenada
6. Sir Clare Roberts QC, Representative of the Inner Bar of Antigua and Barbuda
7. Ms. Jean Dyer, President of the OECS Bar Association and Representative of the Utter Bar (Anguilla)
8. Ms. Rene Baptiste CMG, President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bar Association
9. Mr. Oris Sullivan, Senior Representative of the Utter Bar (Montserrat)
10. Mrs. Noelize Knight-Didier, Junior Representative of the Utter Bar (The Commonwealth of Dominica)
The event will be broadcast via UWI-TV's television station, local GIS stations, and YouTube through the Court's website, www.eccourts.org. The ECSC Virtual Opening of the Law Year 2022.
It's your Court. Don't miss it!