ECCB to host Digital Dialogue on the "Pandemic and Digital Transformation"

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), as part of its ongoing Digital Dialogues series, will host a panel discussion on the "Pandemic and Digital Transformation" on Thursday, November 5th 2020 at 10:00am. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, every facet of our lives – from how we work, learn, worship, shop and socialise – has been transformed virtually overnight with the aid of digital technologies. The panel will discuss how countries have attempted to apply digital tools to keep their economies and societies running in the midst of the pandemic. Additionally, the panel will examine opportunities for digitisation under the recently approved World Bank-funded Caribbean Digital Transformation Programme.

The Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy N. J. Antoine will moderate the session which will explore the growing global trend towards the digitisation of the economy and everyday life, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The panel will comprise:

Dr. Didacus Jules - Director General of the OECS;

- Director General of the OECS; Tahseen Sayed - Country Director, Eastern Caribbean at The World Bank; and

- Country Director, Eastern Caribbean at The World Bank; and Andrew Millet - Managing Director, Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority.



Click on the link to register: https://eccb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oJER67tQSy6A-dCHKFM0sg

The session will be broadcast live on the ECCB Facebook page and YouTube Channel and on radio stations across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union from 10:00 a.m.

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank:

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. The ECCB is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

About the ECCB Digital Dialogues:

The ECCB Digital Dialogues is the latest in a series of initiatives the Bank has introduced over the past four years to transform citizen engagement and stakeholders’ relations management, built on transparency, accountability and knowledge sharing, as outlined in the ECCB Strategic Plan 2017 – 2021.

The Bank saw the need for this initiative, as an additional platform, for engaging with the people of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) as the region navigates the current COVID-19 pandemic, which threatens lives and livelihoods. The ECCB Digital Dialogues will serve as an avenue for stimulating public discourse and building regional solidarity in response to the threats and opportunities presented by the pandemic.