ECCB to host 5th Growth and Resilience Dialogue with Social Partners

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 — The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), in collaboration with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, The World Bank, and the University of the West Indies (UWI), will host the 5th Growth and Resilience Dialogue with Social Partners on 14-15 April 2021 as a virtual event.

The annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue is designed to address issues that affect the lives of the people within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). The forum provides a unique opportunity for civil and social partners to interact with the ECCB Monetary Council on multiple matters including growth, competitiveness and employment.

This year, the 5th Growth and Resilience Dialogue brings together leading experts in the fields of Digital Technology and Food and Nutrition Security to engage attendees on solutions to address national and regional economic challenges and opportunities. Participants will be immersed in discussions on the innovative technology and the digital skills and jobs that can empower the region to be more competitive and resilient.  They will also be invited to help advance the region’s food and nutrition security.

It is envisaged that the Dialogue will lead to several initiatives including the establishment of a pilot programme for an OECS/ECCU Knowledge and Innovation Hub as well as research collaboration on key issues related to Digital Transformation and Food and Nutrition Security.

The target audiences for the Dialogue include: parliamentarians; social partners, CEOs; entrepreneurs and business owners; public and private sector officials; financial service providers; high school, college and university students; teachers and lecturers; innovators and thought leaders; youth and community leaders.

For more information and to register for the FREE virtual event, please visit: https://eccb-GRD.vfairs.com

