ECCB Launches ECCU Public Debt and Market Information Web Portal

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) launched the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) Public Debt and Market Information Web Portal during a regional media conference held on 23 July at the ECCB Headquarters, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

This initiative, an important deliverable in the ECCB Strategic Plan 2017-2021, marked another milestone in the Bank’s ongoing enterprise to build out a financial market infrastructure within the ECCU that is fit for a modern, strong and diversified financial system.

In collaboration with Member Governments and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the ECCB developed the Public Debt and Market Information Web Portal out of a desire to ensure that the public has accurate and timely information available to make informed decisions. Potential users include:

an investor considering the purchase of government security;

a credit rating agency assessing the creditworthiness of a government;

a regional or international financial institution undertaking surveillance;

academics and students carrying out research; and

Media practitioners seeking current and accurate information from a credible source.

Another critical objective of this initiative is to broaden the investor base for the Regional Government Securities Market (RGSM), a major component of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market.

The ECCB recognises that information is a public good and that the dissemination of relevant and timely information is an essential element in the transformation of the ECCU.