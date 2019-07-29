Browse categories
ECCB Launches ECCU Public Debt and Market Information Web Portal

Monday, July 29, 2019 — The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) launched the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) Public Debt and Market Information Web Portal during a regional media conference held on 23 July at the ECCB Headquarters, Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

This initiative, an important deliverable in the ECCB Strategic Plan 2017-2021, marked another milestone in the Bank’s ongoing enterprise to build out a financial market infrastructure within the ECCU that is fit for a modern, strong and diversified financial system.

In collaboration with Member Governments and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the ECCB developed the Public Debt and Market Information Web Portal out of a desire to ensure that the public has accurate and timely information available to make informed decisions. Potential users include:

  • an investor considering the purchase of government security;
  • a credit rating agency assessing the creditworthiness of a government;
  • a regional or international financial institution undertaking surveillance;
  • academics and students carrying out research; and
  • Media practitioners seeking current and accurate information from a credible source.

Another critical objective of this initiative is to broaden the investor base for the Regional Government Securities Market (RGSM), a major component of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market. 

The ECCB recognises that information is a public good and that the dissemination of relevant and timely information is an essential element in the transformation of the ECCU.

