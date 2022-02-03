Browse categories
ECCB Launches Artificial Intelligence Data Challenge as Part of Growth and Resilience Dialogue 2022

Media Release Courtesy the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

Thursday, February 3, 2022 — University students and practitioners in the field of data science are invited to participate in the Climate Resilience Data Challenge, a component of the 6th Growth and Resilience Dialogue organised by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in collaboration with the OECS Commission, The World Bank and University of the West Indies. 

The 6th Growth and Resilience Dialogue (GRD) will be held on 6-7 April 2022 under the theme, “Climate Resilience: Securing The Future of Small Island Developing States.” The event will feature insightful thematic panel discussions on Day One and a Data Challenge on Day Two.

The Challenge provides an ideal opportunity for students and practitioners to showcase a wide variety of data-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and the potential of AI to reveal deep insights from data sets and inform policy and decision making.

Interested individuals should apply to participate in the Challenge from 25 January to 10 February.  The deadline for submissions is 24 March.  The Challenge will culminate with the finalists, selected from the pool of candidates who submitted their entries, pitching their prototypes on 7 April for the opportunity to win the grand prize of US$10,000.00.  There will also be some consolation prizes.

Individuals interested in learning more about the Challenge or participating, should visit the webpages: https://www.eccb-centralbank.org/p/grd-2022-climate-resilience-data-challenge or contact the Growth and Resilience Dialogue 2022 Planning Committee at: GRD@eccb-centralbank.org.
 

About the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank:

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) was established in October 1983. The ECCB is the Monetary Authority for: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

