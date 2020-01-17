ECCB hosts 4th Growth and Resilience Dialogue with Social Partners

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), in collaboration with Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and The World Bank, will be hosting the 4th Growth and Resilience Dialogue with Social Partners on 13 February 2020 at the ECCB Headquarters in St. Kitts and Nevis. ​​​​​​​The general public is invited to view the live stream of the meeting and to participate in the discussion through the ECCB Facebook page from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

The annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue is designed to address issues that affect the lives of the people within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). The forum provides a unique opportunity for civil and social partners to interact with the ECCB Monetary Council on multiple matters including growth, competitiveness and employment.

This year, the 4th Growth and Resilience Dialogue will be held under the theme 'Regional Transformation Through Innovation'. The discussions will focus on three main areas:

the renewable energy transformation,

the digital economy transformation,

the payment system transformation.

In addition to the ECCB Monetary Council, participants include: Parliamentary Opposition Leaders, representatives from the business sector, civil society, churches and youth groups, as well as officials of the OECS Commission, the World Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

For more information, please visit: www.eccb-centralbank.org/p/growth-and-resilience-dialogue