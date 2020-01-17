Browse categories
ECCB hosts 4th Growth and Resilience Dialogue with Social Partners

ECCB an Institution of the OECS

Friday, January 17, 2020 — The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), in collaboration with Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and The World Bank, will be hosting the 4th Growth and Resilience Dialogue with Social Partners on 13 February 2020 at the ECCB Headquarters in St. Kitts and Nevis.

​​​​​​​The general public is invited to view the live stream of the meeting and to participate in the discussion through the ECCB Facebook page from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

The annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue is designed to address issues that affect the lives of the people within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). The forum provides a unique opportunity for civil and social partners to interact with the ECCB Monetary Council on multiple matters including growth, competitiveness and employment.

This year, the 4th Growth and Resilience Dialogue will be held under the theme 'Regional Transformation Through Innovation'. The discussions will focus on three main areas:

  • the renewable energy transformation,
  • the digital economy transformation,
  • the payment system transformation.

In addition to the ECCB Monetary Council, participants include: Parliamentary Opposition Leaders, representatives from the business sector, civil society, churches and youth groups, as well as officials of the OECS Commission, the World Bank and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

For more information, please visit: www.eccb-centralbank.org/p/growth-and-resilience-dialogue

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

