Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Opens New Law Year 2021

The Ceremony is being broadcast simultaneously in the other nine (9) Member States and Territories of the OECS.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) commenced the New Law Year 2021 with a virtual Ceremonial Opening in the form of a Church Service and a Special Sitting of the Court today, Wednesday, January 13, in Saint Lucia.

Church Service To Mark The Opening of Law Year 2021

Virtual Special Sitting To Mark The Opening of Law Year 2021

About the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court:

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. The ECSC is a superior court of record for the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), including six Independent States: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and three British Overseas Territories: Anguilla, The Virgin Islands, and Montserrat. The Court has unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State and Territory.

To learn more about the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and the e-Litigation Portal please visit www.eccourts.org or call Tel: 758-457-3600.