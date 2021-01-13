Browse categories
Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Opens New Law Year 2021

ECSC - an Institution of the OECS

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 — The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) commenced the New Law Year 2021 with a virtual Ceremonial Opening in the form of a Church Service and a Special Sitting of the Court today, Wednesday, January 13, in Saint Lucia.

The Ceremony is being broadcast simultaneously in the other nine (9) Member States and Territories of the OECS.

View the live stream of the Ceremonial Opening of the New Law Year 2021 at the links below:

  • Church Service To Mark The Opening of Law Year 2021

Online stream from Lnostudios

Online stream on the ECSC Website

  • Virtual Special Sitting To Mark The Opening of Law Year 2021

Online stream on UWI-TV

Online stream on the ECSC Website

 

About the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court:

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. The ECSC is a superior court of record for the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), including six Independent States: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and three British Overseas Territories: Anguilla, The Virgin Islands, and Montserrat. The Court has unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State and Territory.

To learn more about the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and the e-Litigation Portal please visit www.eccourts.org or call Tel: 758-457-3600.

ECSC
Contact us
Dwaymian Brisette Information Services Manager-Library Services & Communications, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC)
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

