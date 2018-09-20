Browse categories
Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Launches E-Litigation Documentary

ECSC – an Institution of the OECS

Friday, June 25, 2021 — The rollout of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court's E- Litigation Portal, designed to serve as a platform to improve the delivery of justice to the citizens of the region, will contribute substantially to increasing the transparency and efficiency of court services.

The documentary, produced by ElShaFord Productions, highlights how the E-Litigation Portal will benefit each Member State and Territory in the event of any disaster with which the court may be faced.

About the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court:

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. The ECSC is a superior court of record for the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which includes six Independent States: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and three British Overseas Territories: Anguilla, The Virgin Islands, and Montserrat. The Court has unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State and Territory.

To learn more about the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and the e-Litigation Portal please visit: www.eccourts.org or call Tel: 758-457-3600.

 

Dwaymian Brisette Information Services Manager-Library Services & Communications, Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC)
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

