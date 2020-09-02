Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and UWI Launch Mediation Training Programme

The Judicial Education Institute of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) and the University of the West Indies (UWI) invite interested persons to enroll in the Court’s upcoming Mediation Training Programme.

About the Mediation Training Programme

This highly interactive training is designed to teach participants the skills necessary to act as mediators in facilitating the resolution of civil disputes. The training is also the first step for any individual who wishes to qualify by fulfilling the training requirement for placement on the Roster of Court-connected Mediators of the ECSC, or who only wish to utilise the skills honed for private mediations, professional negotiations or conflict resolution.

Benefits of Attending the Mediation Training

Learn how to manage and resolve conflicts

Become a better Negotiator and Problem solver

Learn active listening skills that are vital for conducting a mediation session

Learn how to ask the right kinds of questions

Learn how to deal with difficult behavior

Learn how to help parties get beyond impasse to achieve satisfying resolutions

Discover techniques you can apply to resolve conflict professionally and personally

Who Can Take This Training

This Mediation training course is ideal for those who want to become Mediators or professionals who wish to become more proficient and confident in facilitating decisions in their workspace or community.

Dates: 19th to 30th October, 2020

Venue: Finance Administrative Centre, Castries, Saint Lucia

Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm daily

Cost: US$800.00 per participant

Registration: Email debra.maloney@eccourts.org or call: (758) 457-3600 / 457-3628

Deadline: 12th October, 2020