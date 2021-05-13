Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Eastern Caribbean Solar Initiative to be Launched

Eastern Caribbean Solar Initiative to be Launched

Media Release

Thursday, May 13, 2021 — The OECS Commission is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of an exciting renewable energy initiative.

Solar electricity has become one of the most cost-effective forms of renewable energy, world-wide. Because the Caribbean is blessed with more than 200 days of sunlight annually, it is well positioned to take advantage of the solar revolution. The Eastern Caribbean Solar Challenge aims to increase the use of solar electricity (also known as photovoltaics or PV) in OECS Member States through the combined efforts of governments, the private sector, financial institutions, homeowners and development partners, and is open to all.

One element of the Challenge that sets it apart is its focus on small and medium-scale PV installations. Another unique element is the deliberate inclusion of the private sector and households which, traditionally, have not been engaged in such initiatives but which have the ability to make a significant contribution.

The Eastern Caribbean Solar Challenge will be formally launched on Thursday May 20, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. All interested parties are invited to register for this event via the following link: https://oecscomes.vfairs.com/.

The Eastern Caribbean Solar Challenge is a special project of the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI). The NDCFI was launched in 2017 by the OECS and the Government of Saint Lucia and serves all OECS Member States. It was established with the political support of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), under the auspices of the NDC Partnership and with financial support from GIZ.

Download Solar Challenge Brochure

Climate Change Energy
Contact us
Crispin d'Auvergne Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Shanna Emmanuel Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Crispin d'Auvergne Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Shanna Emmanuel Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.