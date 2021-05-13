Eastern Caribbean Solar Initiative to be Launched

Solar electricity has become one of the most cost-effective forms of renewable energy, world-wide. Because the Caribbean is blessed with more than 200 days of sunlight annually, it is well positioned to take advantage of the solar revolution. The Eastern Caribbean Solar Challenge aims to increase the use of solar electricity (also known as photovoltaics or PV) in OECS Member States through the combined efforts of governments, the private sector, financial institutions, homeowners and development partners, and is open to all.

One element of the Challenge that sets it apart is its focus on small and medium-scale PV installations. Another unique element is the deliberate inclusion of the private sector and households which, traditionally, have not been engaged in such initiatives but which have the ability to make a significant contribution.

The Eastern Caribbean Solar Challenge will be formally launched on Thursday May 20, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. All interested parties are invited to register for this event via the following link: https://oecscomes.vfairs.com/.

The Eastern Caribbean Solar Challenge is a special project of the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI). The NDCFI was launched in 2017 by the OECS and the Government of Saint Lucia and serves all OECS Member States. It was established with the political support of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), under the auspices of the NDC Partnership and with financial support from GIZ.

Download Solar Challenge Brochure