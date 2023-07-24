Browse categories
Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program Announces Selection of its Third Cohort

Joint Media Release

Monday, July 24, 2023 — The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program is proud to announce the selection of its third cohort, comprising 43 promising green entrepreneurs (Greenpreneurs) from across the Eastern Caribbean region. This prestigious program aims to nurture and empower environmentally conscious innovators who are dedicated to creating a sustainable and inclusive environment through their business models.

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program was launched in 2021 and is a collaborative initiative of The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and funded by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). The program is a free, carefully curated, training and mentoring program designed to support green entrepreneurs in building robust and sustainable business models and give them the skills, tools, and confidence to set them up for success. It features a 12-week virtual green business training based on the lean start-up methodology, a mentorship program, one-on-one coaching and networking opportunities culminating in a business plan competition where up to ten businesses can qualify for grants of US $10,000.

Applications from 120 businesses were received for the program, however only 24 were selected after a rigorous screening, evaluation, and selection process. The selection criteria sought to identify startups with a green focus, strong entrepreneurial mindset, high growth potential and a level of inclusivity among other considerations.

“We are thrilled to introduce the talented businesses who make up the third cohort of the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program,” said Dr. Kristin Deason, Caribbean Representative, GGGI.

“These green entrepreneurs have demonstrated exceptional creativity, passion, and dedication to driving positive change in our region. We are confident that they will play a significant role in shaping a greener and more sustainable future.”

GGGI congratulates the following entrepreneurs selected for third cohort:

Lead Team Member

Country

Business Name

Juana
McKenzie-Joseph

Antigua and Barbuda

rEvive Solutions

Enrique Williams

Antigua and Barbuda

MimMushroom Farm

June M
Jackson

Antigua and Barbuda

GAPP – Garden of Vetiver

Collin Brown

Antigua and Barbuda

RAE.nrg

Shelly-Ann
Meade

Dominica

Little Zion

Judy
Pierre

Dominica

Nature’s Finest Products

Kervin
Vidal

Dominica

K. Vidal’s Enterprise

Ryan
Gittens

Grenada

Spice Isle Solar

Damali
Phillip

Grenada

Just Juice

Jamal
Mitchell

Grenada

Nature’s Immunity

Rasheda
Mason

Grenada

GoodLife

Hayden
Redhead

Grenada

Home Grown Goodness

Kimberly
Francis

Grenada

K & L Products and Services

Krisma
Moore

Grenada

Mother Earth’s Goodness

Corey
La Touche

Grenada

Chai Garden

Jeune
Guishard-Pine

St. Kitts & Nevis

St Kitts Beekeeper’s Co-Operative

Eurta
Chiverton

St. Kitts & Nevis

Kittitian Bloom

Rhonda
St Hill – Blanchard

Saint Lucia

Regal Farms

Johana
Moise

Saint Lucia

Crown Farms LTD

Bernice
Gaspard

Saint Lucia

Gaspard Agro & Processing Farm

Shena
Nathaniel

Saint Lucia

XENN

Shane
Compton

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

SVG Microgreens

Mykala
Bacchus

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Glam Skincare

Julieanna
Noel

St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Black Orchid SVG

                                                                       

The Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program is grateful for the support and collaboration of all its partners, including several business support units, mentors, coaches, guest speakers, and stakeholders across its vast network. Their commitment to sustainability and their dedication to fostering green entrepreneurship has been instrumental in the success of the program. 

To learn more about the Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Initiative, please visit www.caribbeangreenpreneurs.com.

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)

Based in Seoul, GGGI is a treaty-based international, inter-governmental organization- with 44 Members and over 20 countries and regional integration organization(s) in the process of accession - dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies. With operations in over 30 countries, GGGI serves the role of an enabler and facilitator of Members’ transition into a low-carbon green economy, providing policy advice and technical support in the development of green growth plans, policies and regulations, mobilization of green investments, implementation of green growth projects, and development of local capacities and knowledge sharing. Further information on GGGI’s events, projects and publications can be found on www.gggi.org.

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) - Caribbean

The OECS is a Member of GGGI as a regional body. This membership allows GGGI to work in close partnership with the OECS Commission at the regional level, as well as directly with the governments of the 11 OECS member states at the national level. GGGI maintains an embedded staff presence at OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia and to date has delivered programs in partnership with the governments of Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia. Further information can be found at https://www.gggi.org/country/caribbean

For further information visit:  https://gggi.org/country/caribbean/

Dinesh Daswani Communications, Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

