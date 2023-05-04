Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Accelerator Program Launches Interest-Free Loan Applications up to USD 50,000

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative is excited to announce the launch of the second call for applications for its interest-free loans program under the Greenpreneurs Accelerator program. This initiative aims to support the growth of green businesses, which are essential to the transition towards a more sustainable future.

This initiative’s Accelerator Program targets high-potential green enterprises in their growth stage. It provides access to capital (up to USD 50,000 interest-free loans), investment opportunities, and continued learning which helps scale these businesses to maximize profitability and impact. The interest-free loans can be used for a variety of purposes, including purchasing equipment, expanding operations, and hiring additional staff. Businesses wishing to apply must be a for-profit legal entity in either Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia or Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, must also have at least 1-2 years of operations, have a minimum average turnover equivalent of US $6,000 during the last year of activity, and contribute to resilient low carbon development. The program is part of the broader effort to foster a vibrant ecosystem of green entrepreneurship in the Eastern Caribbean, one that can drive economic growth while advancing environmental sustainability and social inclusiveness.

“We are thrilled to offer interest-free loans to sustainable businesses who seek to grow their business. This initiative is an important step towards promoting sustainable business practices in the Eastern Caribbean Region, and we look forward to supporting the growth of these businesses” – Dr. Kristin Deason, GGGI Caribbean Representative.

The interest free loans along with the accelerator program are part of the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative which is funded by the Qatar Fund for Development and implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute in partnership with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States. This regional program aims to foster and facilitate the development, establishment, and growth of innovative green enterprises in six (6) Protocol OECS Member States namely, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Applications are now open for these countries, and interested businesses are encouraged to apply. Deadline for applications is Thursday, June 8th, 2023, at 11:59 PM.

To learn more about this program, visit this website https://bit.ly/ECGreenpreneursAccelerator or visit link to go here to apply.

Global Green Growth Institute – Caribbean www.GGGI.org/country/caribbean

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)

Based in Seoul, GGGI is a treaty-based international, inter-governmental organization- with 44 Members and over 20 countries and regional integration organization(s) in the process of accession - dedicated to supporting and promoting strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth in developing countries and emerging economies. With operations in over 30 countries, GGGI serves the role of an enabler and facilitator of Members’ transition into a low-carbon green economy, providing policy advice and technical support in the development of green growth plans, policies and regulations, mobilization of green investments, implementation of green growth projects, and development of local capacities and knowledge sharing. Further information on GGGI’s events, projects and publications can be found on www.gggi.org.

About the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) - Caribbean

The OECS is a Member of GGGI as a regional body. This membership allows GGGI to work in close partnership with the OECS Commission at the regional level, as well as directly with the governments of the 11 OECS member states at the national level. GGGI maintains an embedded staff presence at OECS headquarters in Saint Lucia and to date has delivered programs in partnership with the governments of Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia. Further information can be found at https://www.gggi.org/country/caribbean

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS)

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is an international organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe.