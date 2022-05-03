Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Dr. Didacus Jules reappointed for a 3rd Term as OECS Director General

Dr. Didacus Jules reappointed for a 3rd Term as OECS Director General

Press Statement by The Chairman of the OECS Authority the Right Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 — In my capacity as Chairman of the OECS Authority, I am pleased to announce that The Authority has unanimously reappointed Dr. Didacus Jules as Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for a Third Term. The Director General’s reappointment was first announced to the staff of the OECS Commission during a recent meeting. 

Dr. Jules was first appointed as Director General of the OECS in May 2014, and during his tenure, has continued to advance the regional integration effort with the addition of Guadeloupe to membership of the OECS. 

He has also continued to progress some of the key objectives of the Revised Treaty of Basseterre that include the free movement of people and harmonized initiatives in environmental sustainability, education, health, youth development.

His leadership has been instrumental in this current global environment of uncertainty and instability, increasing the Organisation’s agility in responding to crises and mounting a swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jules has always been a catalyst for advancing sub-regional issues and he continues to be proactive in dealing with OECS matters. He continues to demonstrate visionary leadership and we are confident that he will continue to lead in the right direction over the next four years.

The OECS Authority congratulates Dr. Jules on his reappointment and looks forward to working with him and the staff of the Commission.

End

Contact us
Philomena Robertson Press Secretary to the OECS Authority Chairman, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Philomena Robertson Press Secretary to the OECS Authority Chairman, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software