Dominica Prepares to Accommodate Vincentian Evacuees

Roseau, Dominica – The Government and people of Dominica continue to stand in solidarity with the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and reiterates the support of all Dominicans during the volcanic crisis unfolding on the island.

Prime Minister Skerrit has been in touch with the Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and has offered support to assist with the evacuation of residents during this natural disaster.

Government has been working to confirm logistics and make preparations for accommodation of a group of Vincentians for a period of up to five months.

All local partners and international organizations on the island are collaborating with the Government and a national response is being finalized.

As a people, the expressions of concern and outpouring of support for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been exceptional and reflects the kindness and brotherhood we are known for.

A number of Dominicans have reached out and offered assistance to house individuals who need to be evacuated from St. Vincent. In this regard, a special hotline has been established for the general public to offer support for housing or other areas of assistance.

Hotline Number is 611-HOST (611-4678) and email address hostsvg@dominica.gov.dm

Let us continue to pray for the people of St. Vincent and Grenadines as they face this disaster.

Images courtesy The UWI Seismic Research Centre