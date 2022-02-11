Dominica Launches New Destination Brand Identity

The Ministry of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives and the Discover Dominica Authority have launched a new destination brand to position Dominica as a competitive tourism destination in the global tourism market.

Hon. Denise Charles, Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives said

“As part of the brand evolution, we have been working towards establishing a bolder identity for the Commonwealth of Dominica. Dominica is frequently confused with the Dominican Republic so we needed to create a distinction in the mind of potential visitors. A global study revealed that changing the logo would help Dominica stand out in the global tourism market.”

The previous logo had been used for many years, but it was difficult to discern what it stood for. This new logo is unambiguous and clear and can be clearly identified when used in smaller applications such as digital advertising and social media. Dominica's tourism product has expanded and evolved in the past few years, so the new logo better reflects Dominica as a unique and desirable Caribbean destination.

This process was guided by key stakeholders including global source market representatives, prospective visitors, hoteliers, business owners, government officials, residents, and Dominicans living abroad. Adjectives used to describe Dominica include natural, dignified, lively, luxurious, and serene. Dominica offers authentic experiences found nowhere else.

The new Dominica logo is as unique as the island itself. It has the feel of the rising Morne Trios Pitons; and the various shades of green depict the lush, verdant landscape covering the country. The rich purple accent color comes from Dominica’s beloved Sisserou parrot and the vibrant red connotes the island’s Creole culture and Kalinago heritage. “The Nature Island” tagline was retained as a competitive advantage. It helps reinforce Dominica’s position as a leader in climate resilience and sustainability.

In the coming weeks, new marketing materials will be rolled out including video, print and digital advertising, promotional items, tradeshow assets, and other collateral as needed.

Tourism is essential to Dominica’s economy so the new brand will be leveraged to help increase interest in Dominica’s unique natural, wellness, and adventure attributes, regionally and internationally.

About Dominica:

Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is a haven for adventure travelers seeking a unique vacation that includes hiking and adventure, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, wellness experiences, farm and sea to table cuisine, whale/dolphin watching and canyoning adventures. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica direct from Miami on American Airlines, and make regional connections on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, interCaribbean Airways, LIAT, Caribbean Airlines, Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue), from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If traveling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on L’Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia, and on Val’Ferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique. *Travel restrictions may apply due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please verify schedules with air and sea carriers. *