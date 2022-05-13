Browse categories
Dominica Joins Airbnb's “Live And Work Anywhere” Campaign to Welcome Digital Nomads

Media Release Courtesy of the Discover Dominica Authority

Friday, May 13, 2022 — Dominica has  joined the Airbnb “Live and Work Anywhere" campaign to promote the destination to the growing number of  digital nomads worldwide.  

As flexibility becomes a permanent part of so many company cultures, Airbnb wants to make it easier for workers to take advantage of their newly  enshrined flexibility. With more than 6 million listings worldwide, the platform launched last  Thursday its “Live and Work Anywhere” program, an ongoing initiative to continue working with  governments and DMOs to create a one-stop-shop for remote workers, and encourage them to try  new locations to work, while helping to revive tourism and provide economic support to  communities after years of travel restrictions. 

For the Caribbean region, Airbnb found that: 

● The share of nights booked for long-term stays in Q1 2022 almost doubled compared to the same period in 2019.  

● In Q1 2019, almost 6% of all bookings were for long-term stays, while in Q1 2022 this  percentage reached almost 10%. 

● The number of nights booked for long-term stays tripled in Q1'22 compared to Q1'19. 

Continuing the effort to partner with governments and tourism agencies to promote responsible  travel and local economic growth, Airbnb in partnership with the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will promote CTO member countries with digital nomad programs across Airbnb's vast  global community.  

This Campaign will promote Dominica through a landing page that provides details about the digital nomad program, and also highlights the best Airbnb options to stay in and work from in Dominica.  

Destination Marketing Manager, Ms. Kimberly King  said,

“The Discover Dominica Authority and by extension the Work In Nature program is happy to  partner with the Caribbean Tourism Organization and Airbnb on this campaign. Research is  showing a growing trend from the last 2 years of managing the pandemic; persons want flexibility  and are particularly interested in workcations. We are delighted to provide this through our Work In Nature program here in Dominica.”

Click here for more information.

 

About Dominica:

Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is a haven for adventure travelers  seeking a unique vacation that includes hiking and adventure, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, wellness experiences, farm and  sea to table cuisine, whale/dolphin watching and canyoning adventures. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern  Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica direct from Miami on American Airlines, and make regional connections on Air Antilles, Air  Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, interCaribbean Airways, LIAT, Caribbean Airlines, Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue),  from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin  Islands. If travelling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on L’Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia, and  on Val’Ferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique. *Travel restrictions may apply due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please verify schedules with  air and sea carriers. *

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

