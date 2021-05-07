Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Dominica Invites you to Work In Nature

Dominica Invites you to Work In Nature

The Extended Stay Visa allows you to relocate to Dominica and work remotely for up to 18 months!

Friday, May 7, 2021 — The Work in Nature (WIN) Programme is the answer for digital nomads and those working remotely who want to escape to a stress free and unrestrictive living and working environment.

Dominica’s management of the pandemic has been exemplary and, while common sense rules of mask-wearing and social distancing still apply, our lifestyle retains the essential element of free-up and fun that makes this part of the world an enjoyable place to be.

Welcoming to individuals and families, Dominica's safe transport systems, hospitals and schools are all of a high standard, and the entire island enjoys excellent internet connectivity.

The WIN Extended Stay Visa allows you to relocate to Dominica and work remotely for up to 18 months. Don’t dream of living in paradise – do it!

Benefits of Dominica

Known as the Nature Island of the Caribbean, Dominica is a tropical paradise loved by travellers across the world. This safe, English-speaking country has a wide variety of accommodation options as well as excellent education facilities. Naturally beautiful, the lush island provides a sanctuary for those wanting to reconnect with nature. The ideal place to truly find that life-work balance. Relax, recharge, and breathe.

Escape and Rejuvenate

Whether you choose an extended or a short-term escape from the world, Dominica’s natural environment, friendly people, and laid back lifestyle will help to rejuvenate your body and your mind.

Learn more about the Work in Nature Programme: https://windominica.gov.dm/

Business International Relations Tourism COVID-19
Contact us
Daphne Vidal Project Officer, Discover Dominica Authority
Tahira Carter Senior Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Daphne Vidal Project Officer, Discover Dominica Authority
Tahira Carter Senior Communications Specialist, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.