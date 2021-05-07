Dominica Invites you to Work In Nature

The Extended Stay Visa allows you to relocate to Dominica and work remotely for up to 18 months!

The Work in Nature (WIN) Programme is the answer for digital nomads and those working remotely who want to escape to a stress free and unrestrictive living and working environment.

Dominica’s management of the pandemic has been exemplary and, while common sense rules of mask-wearing and social distancing still apply, our lifestyle retains the essential element of free-up and fun that makes this part of the world an enjoyable place to be.

Welcoming to individuals and families, Dominica's safe transport systems, hospitals and schools are all of a high standard, and the entire island enjoys excellent internet connectivity.

The WIN Extended Stay Visa allows you to relocate to Dominica and work remotely for up to 18 months. Don’t dream of living in paradise – do it!