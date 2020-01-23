Discover Dominica Authority Presented with Prestigious Platinum Award at the HSMAI Adrian Awards for Excellence in Public Relations

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Discover Dominica Authority was awarded with the esteemed Platinum Award in Public Relations by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International ( HSMAI ) on Wednesday, 22 January, at their annual Adrian Awards. The Adrian Awards recognize the best, and most innovative practices in advertising, marketing, and public relations within the travel and hospitality industry.

Discover Dominica Authority’s Platinum Award in Public Relations recognizes the strategic work put into rebuilding the narrative post 2017 Hurricane Maria, to secure the cover of the April 2019 edition of Travel + Leisure. The cover was paired with a three-page feature story titled “A New Day for Dominica,” which highlighted the resilience, recovery and perseverance of Dominica and its people.

The cover story represents 12-months of collaboration between Dominica’s US representative agency, MMGY Myriad, host property Secret Bay, and Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief, Jacqueline Gifford, writer Gina DeCaprio Vercesi and photographer Noe DeWitt. The April Issue celebrated not only Jacqueline’s EIC debut for the publication but also the first time that Travel + Leisure have executed two cover runs of one issue.

It is estimated that over four million traveling Americans were exposed to this piece, with the placement providing an ad investment equivalency of over three times Dominica’s annual US operating budget.

About Dominica:

Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is a haven for adventure travelers seeking a unique vacation that includes: hiking and adventure, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, whale/dolphin watching and canyoning adventures. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, LIAT, Seaborne Airlines, or WINAIR from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If travelling by sea, travelers can connect to Dominica on L’Express Des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Saint Lucia and on Valferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique.