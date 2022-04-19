Discover Dominica Authority announces 2022 dates for the eleventh Jazz ‘n Creole Festival

Dominica’s Jazz n’ Creole presented by the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives and Discover Dominica Authority returns to Cabrits National Park/Fort Shirley in Portsmouth, Sunday, May 1st, 2022, for the eleventh edition after a two-year absence.

With a great turnout in the past years and positive feedback, the organizers are excited to be producing the eleventh edition of the Jazz ‘ n Creole Festival. The popular, family-friendly festival usually attracts a large crowd of Jazz enthusiasts to Dominica’s shores.

At the 2022 Jazz festival, five, diverse Jazz artists and bands will perform, including two foreign acts, Teddyson John from St Lucia and JSJ Trio from Guadeloupe, along with local artists: Femme 4 comprising of four female artists ( Marsha Laurent, Shalina Samuel, Marsha Augustine, and Tasha Peltier,). Other local, jazz contemporary acts will be announced later.

Effective Thursday, April 13th tickets are available on sale at the Discover Dominica Authority/DFC office and online at https://shop.access767.com/dfc. Ticket prices are:

VIP EC$250.00

Grounds Experience EC$150.00

Children 12 -18 years EC$75.00 and

Children under 12 years old FREE.

There is an early bird special on Grounds tickets at $120 until Friday 22, 2022.

Destination Marketing Manager, Ms. Kimberly King said

“First presented by Discover Dominica Authority in 2010, Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole is a fusion of Jazz music with Creole music, food, and culture, all in the family atmosphere of Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park. We are thrilled to be able to host the event this year as Events and Festivals are an important niche and strategy pillar for Dominica’s tourism development. Festivals and Events help to ensure the continuity of key traditions while protecting the destination’s culture and importantly, ensuring the socio-economic development of the destination.”

The organizers of Jazz ‘n Creole, the Discover Dominica Authority through the Dominica Festivals Committee will host weekly press conferences leading up to the main event to discuss key event information, sponsors, fringe events, health protocols, exciting prizes, and more.

More information on Jazz ‘ n Creole can be found at Dominica Festivals and Discover Dominica Authority Facebook pages.

https://www.facebook.com/DominicaFests

https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverDominica

About Dominica:

Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is a haven for adventure travelers seeking a unique vacation that includes hiking and adventure, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, wellness experiences, farm and sea to table cuisine, whale/dolphin watching and canyoning adventures. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica direct from Miami on American Airlines, and make regional connections on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, interCaribbean Airways, LIAT, Caribbean Airlines, Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue), from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If travelling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on L’Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia, and on Val’Ferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique. *Travel restrictions may apply due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please verify schedules with air and sea carriers.