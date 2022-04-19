Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Discover Dominica Authority announces 2022 dates for the eleventh Jazz ‘n Creole Festival

Discover Dominica Authority announces 2022 dates for the eleventh Jazz ‘n Creole Festival

Media Release Courtesy of the Discover Dominica Authority

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — Dominica’s Jazz n’ Creole presented by the Ministry of Tourism, International Transport, and Maritime Initiatives and Discover Dominica Authority returns to Cabrits National Park/Fort Shirley in Portsmouth, Sunday, May 1st, 2022, for the eleventh edition after a two-year absence.

With a great turnout in the past years and positive feedback, the organizers are excited to be producing the eleventh edition of the Jazz ‘ n Creole Festival. The popular, family-friendly festival usually attracts a large crowd of Jazz enthusiasts to Dominica’s shores.

At the 2022 Jazz festival, five, diverse Jazz artists and bands will perform, including two foreign acts, Teddyson John from St Lucia and JSJ Trio from Guadeloupe, along with local artists: Femme 4 comprising of four female artists ( Marsha Laurent, Shalina Samuel, Marsha Augustine, and Tasha Peltier,). Other local, jazz contemporary acts will be announced later.

Effective Thursday, April 13th tickets are available on sale at the Discover Dominica Authority/DFC office and online at https://shop.access767.com/dfc. Ticket prices are:

VIP EC$250.00

Grounds Experience EC$150.00

Children 12 -18 years EC$75.00 and

Children under 12 years old FREE.

There is an early bird special on Grounds tickets at $120 until Friday 22, 2022.

Destination Marketing Manager, Ms. Kimberly King said

“First presented by Discover Dominica Authority in 2010, Dominica’s Jazz ‘n Creole is a fusion of Jazz music with Creole music, food, and culture, all in the family atmosphere of Fort Shirley in the Cabrits National Park. We are thrilled to be able to host the event this year as Events and Festivals are an important niche and strategy pillar for Dominica’s tourism development. Festivals and Events help to ensure the continuity of key traditions while protecting the destination’s culture and importantly, ensuring the socio-economic development of the destination.”

The organizers of Jazz ‘n Creole, the Discover Dominica Authority through the Dominica Festivals Committee will host weekly press conferences leading up to the main event to discuss key event information, sponsors, fringe events, health protocols, exciting prizes, and more.

More information on Jazz ‘ n Creole can be found at Dominica Festivals and Discover Dominica Authority Facebook pages.

https://www.facebook.com/DominicaFests
https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverDominica

 

About Dominica:

Dominica (pronounced Dom-in-EEK-a, and not to be confused with the Dominican Republic) is a haven for adventure travelers seeking a unique vacation that includes hiking and adventure, cultural events/festivals, diving and water sports, wellness experiences, farm and sea to table cuisine, whale/dolphin watching and canyoning adventures. Dominica lies south of Guadeloupe and north of Martinique in the Eastern Caribbean. Air travelers can connect to Dominica direct from Miami on American Airlines, and make regional connections on Air Antilles, Air Sunshine, Coastal Air Transport, interCaribbean Airways, LIAT, Caribbean Airlines, Silver Airways - (Code share: American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue), from the surrounding hubs of Antigua, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, St Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If travelling by sea, travelers may connect to Dominica on L’Express des Iles ferry service from Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia, and on Val’Ferry from Guadeloupe and Martinique. *Travel restrictions may apply due to the coronavirus pandemic. Please verify schedules with air and sea carriers.

 

Tourism
Contact us
Discover Dominica Authority Discover Dominica Authority
Discover Dominica Authority Discover Dominica Authority
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software