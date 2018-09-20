Digital Inclusion in the Caribbean
Invitation to Participate Courtesy The World Bank
Make your voice heard and get a chance to be featured on the World Bank website and on social media! Send pictures, videos, or your thoughts by email or by a tweet to @WBCaribbean on the importance of the Digital Economy in the Eastern Caribbean.
What we are looking for:
- Share with us why you think that increased access to digital services, technologies, and skills is important for these Eastern Caribbean countries.
- Feel free to send your thoughts in an email, or you could take a picture where your thoughts are legibly expressed on a printed or handwritten sign. BUT, videos where you have your say are preferred.
- Videos and photos should be high resolution, and videos shouldn't be longer than 1 minute. For written submissions, 10-30 words are ideal. Feel free to be creative and bear in mind that there will be an international audience.
Who we are looking for:
- Contributions from a diverse group of people from Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Tips for Video Submissions:
- Horizontally filmed (not vertical)
- Frame includes the head, shoulders and upper torso
- Find a spot where the light comes from the front, so the face isn't backlit (no windows in back unless you have a good front light to counter it)
- Looking into the camera
- No background noise
- Look for a neutral background, but one with some personality
Here is a good example:
How to send your submission:
- Send an email to cwright2@worldbank.org with your content, your name and your country. Videos may be large, consider sending them through a file-sharing programme like WeTransfer or Dropbox.
- Send your submission by June 15 ( a grace period of two additional days until June 17 has been applied. )
*Note that by contributing to this project, the World Bank may use your content in communication efforts on various channels and that it may be edited to conform to space and other constraints.