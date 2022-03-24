Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Developing skills in global standards for coral reef monitoring for Montserrat

Developing skills in global standards for coral reef monitoring for Montserrat

Media Release

Thursday, March 24, 2022 — Coral reefs are vibrant ecosystems that face a very uncertain future under current climate predictions. The Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network’s report, Status of the Coral Reefs of the World: 2020, highlights an alarming decline in coral cover globally. Coral bleaching and disease have led to mass coral mortality events, and this is only predicted to worsen with the increasing effects of climate change and associated ocean acidification. Declining coral cover results in a devastating loss of both biodiversity and the high value services provided by reefs such as storm surge protection, food security and tourism.

To combat this urgent threat, The Joint Nature Conservation Committee (JNCC) has developed a programme of work to support environmental resilience in the United Kingdom Overseas Territories (UKOTs) under the UK Government’s Conflict Sustainability and Security Fund (CSSF). As part of this programme, JNCC is working with the six Caribbean UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs), namely Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands (BVI), the Cayman Islands, Montserrat, and the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI), to implement priority elements from their coral reef action plans to support coral reef conservation and restoration. The project covers four overarching themes of reef conversation: coral reef monitoring, outreach and education, reduction of pressures, and coral disease management.

A training workshop held at Montserrat Cultural Centre, between 7th and 11th March by the Ministry of Agriculture, Housing, Land and Environment (MAHLE), focused on training stakeholders from across government and non-government sectors in the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network methods for surveying coral reefs (www.gcrmn.net).

Rigorous classroom sessions with Dr. Moshira Hassan of C3 International Ltd, an expert with over 30 years of research and teaching experience in coral reef science, will up-skill the trainees in the identification of fish, corals, algae, and other creatures seen on the reefs, such as lobsters, crabs, and sea cucumbers. Survey dives in sheltered reef areas, facilitated by Scuba Montserrat who has been supporting the wider project, will help them to put their new knowledge into practice and collect ‘real time’ data.

The long-term vision is to build a highly skilled national coral reef monitoring team capable of collecting and analysing scientific data to inform local management actions; a prerequisite for the conservation of Montserrat’s incredible marine biodiversity in the face of increasing threats from human and climate-induced changes. Furthermore, Montserrat will be equipped to contribute vital data to international publications on Caribbean and global coral reef health.

Ocean Governance and Fisheries
Contact us
David Robin Programme Director - Ocean Governance & Fisheries, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
David Robin Programme Director - Ocean Governance & Fisheries, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software