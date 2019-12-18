Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Business CARICOM Climate Change Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECSC ECTEL Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Des Barras Combined School Celebrates Christmas with OECS Commission Staff

Des Barras Combined School Celebrates Christmas with OECS Commission Staff

Spreading the Christmas cheer!

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 — Students from the Des Barras Combined School received an early Christmas treat at the Commission’s annual gift giving celebration.

This year, sixty students from the Des Barras Combined School along with staff of the OECS Commission and their children, enjoyed the mini-show ‘Ti Kreol’ performed by ‘Association Kreol’. The Martinique-based cultural entertainment organisation performed the concert, which included four mascots and two singers, free of cost as a gift to the students.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, thanked all the members of staff who contributed to making the annual event a success and welcomed the unique performance by Association Kreol.”

“This was an excellent opportunity to share the diverse culture that we enjoy within the OECS space with our youth,” said Dr. Jules.


In closing, the children were treated to lunch and were presented with gifts from staff members. The end of the day saw lots of smiles and the true Christmas spirit!

On behalf of everyone at the OECS Commission we wish you the very best for Christmas and the New Year.

OECS’ Community Work:

Beyond its mandate as an international organisation dedicated to regional integration in the Eastern Caribbean, the OECS is also committed to playing an active role in its community.

The OECS Commission adopted the Des Barras Combined School in Babonneau, Saint Lucia as part of its corporate social responsibility. The school was selected because of its remote location and the recommendations from staff members of the Commission to support this community.

Mrs. Josette Edward-Charlemagne, Programme Officer in the Environmental Sustainability Cluster, and Ms. Sally-Ann Alfred, Paralegal Officer in the Legal Unit continue to work with staff of the OECS Commission to coordinate recurring activities to support the students such as donations of school supplies and annual Christmas parties, among other initiatives.

Contact us
OECS Communication Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communication Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software