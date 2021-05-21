Deadline Extended for OECS Youth Innovation Lab

Applications close June 4, 2021 | Apply Now!

The OECS Commission is intent on providing the region’s most outstanding young minds with the space to bring out their creative and innovative best, through guidance and mentorship.

To this end, the Commission will host the inaugural OECS Youth Innovation Lab, an innovative experience for the youth of the Caribbean to design creative projects and initiatives aimed at solving many of the urgent challenges faced by our region.

The programme will be intensive, and provide all the tools and resources required to enhance the capabilities of participants, as they think outside the box in search of realistic, yet innovative answers.

The Youth Innovation Lab is open to all Caribbean Youth between the ages of 15 to 29.

The deadline for applications has been extended to June 4, 2021! Apply now.