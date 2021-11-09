CROP Project Closing Webinar Set for December, 2021

The Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project (CROP) – a Blue Economy landmark project for OECS Member States – is set to conclude on December 31, 2021. As part of a closing exercise, the OECS Commission is hosting a virtual seminar aimed at sharing the lessons learned from the undertaking.

The CROP leaves behind a legacy of lessons, as well as products and tools to support a Blue Economy approach in the OECS. The Project’s significant outcomes include the development of National Ocean Policies for each participating country, together with Coastal Master Plans and Marine Spatial Plans (CMSPs) – the integrated management tool – for coastal and marine resources. Within this broad integrated approach, the Coastal Master Plans and Marine Spatial Plans were prepared as distinct, but inextricably linked development guidance documents, developed in an innovative way.

The Coastal Master Plans and Marine Spatial Plans are accompanied by:

Pre-feasibility assessments of the priority projects laid out in the CMSPs; and A Promotional and Marketing Strategy and Plan for the blue economy initiatives outlined in the coastal master plans.

The CROP further explored sustainable financing options to serve as a guide to countries as they seek sustainable financing in support of Blue Economy actions.

Other outcomes include:

A regional Marine Spatial Planning Framework; Readily available web-based and OECS relevant ocean education materials and courses; and Spatial tools to enhance decision making on ocean matters.

Many of these products and tools will be available to participants through the Seminar’s virtual exhibition. The public is invited to register for this seminar, network with our team, and share their views on the outcomes of the CROP.

The CROP is a USD 6.3 million-dollar project, supported by a grant agreement with the World Bank acting as the Implementing Agency of the Global Environment Facility (GEF). The project was designed to contribute to the implementation of the Eastern Caribbean Regional Ocean Policy, which was adopted by the OECS Heads of Government in 2013, and provides a basis for enhanced coordination and management of ocean resources within the Eastern Caribbean.

Registration: https://oecs-crop-lessons.vfairs.com/en/