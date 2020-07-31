Browse categories
Creating Sustainable Investment and Impactful Innovation in Times of Economic Uncertainty

Invitation to join the Virtual Fire-side Chat on Friday July 31!

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 — The OECS Commission will host the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit under the theme: "Create. Invest. Deliver. Scale" on September 23-24, 2020. 

This teaser Virtual Fire-side Chat featuring global experts will place into perspective the trajectory needed to innovate, co-create, invest, and transform the Caribbean's business development ecosystem.

Within the context of SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), the Caribbean has taken a serious hit to its economies that are historically mono-crop based given its heavy reliance on the Tourism Sector.  In fact, 10 of the world’s top 20 most tourism-dependent countries are located in the Caribbean.  In the OECS alone, the tourism sector accounts for almost 46% of jobs and since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, a considerable amount of the workforce is unemployed.  This justifies the need for innovation, investment-creation, and the strengthening of infrastructure to give birth to an enabling culture of entrepreneurship. 

Join Dr. Didacus Jules, Daymond John, Les Brown, Chinedu Echeruo and Jon Talarico this Friday at 10 am EST!

Don't miss it!

 

Date: July 31, 2020

Time: 10 am EST

Zoom Registration Link: https://bit.ly/VirtualFireSide

 

This FREE Virtual Fire-side Chat is an output of the Sustainable Development Movement scheduled for September 23-24, 2020. Visit www.oecssdm.com to learn more about the #Movement and register.

SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission Castries, Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

