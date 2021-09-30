Browse categories
COVID-19 Vaccines: A Dose of Facts

OECS Hosts Regional Simulcast to Address Vaccine Hesitancy

Thursday, September 30, 2021 — Amid rising cases of COVID-19 infections and deaths, and in response to the slow uptake of available vaccines, the Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) came together to deliver “A Dose of the Facts” – a 60 minute production that featured live discussions with regional health professionals and COVID-19 survivors.

The joint simulcast, organised by the OECS Government Information Service (GIS) Network, formally the OECS Communication and Information Group, was the first of its kind in the subregion and sought to provide clarity on COVID-19 vaccines: how they work, possible risks, and protection rates.

Featured speakers on the one-hour programme included:

  • Dr. Shawn Charles, Chief Medical Officer, Grenada
  • Dr. Tanya Destang Beaubrun, Family Physician, Saint Lucia
  • Dr. Avion Bamodu, Head of Health, OECS Commission
  • Nurse Mignon Rolle Shillingford, President of the Dominica Nurses Association and Head of Health Promotions, Commonwealth of Dominica
  • Dr. Rhonda Sealey Thomas, Chief Medical Officer, Antigua and Barbuda

Hosted by Garfield Burford of the ABS Television and Radio, Antigua and Barbuda, the simulcast provided an opportunity for frank discussion with regional medical officials and frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19, presenting unvarnished facts on the impact of the vaccines on transmission, hospitalisations and deaths.

The production also provided a unique opportunity to highlight testimonials from COVID-19 survivors within the region.

The joint simulcast premiered on Sunday, 26 September and was broadcast on GIS social media platforms and television channels across the OECS. The broadcast was also carried via several private media channels.

View a replay of the Joint Simulcast at the link below:

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

