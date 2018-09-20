Climate Change: OECS-AFD Launch E-Participation Survey

In a continuing effort to give a "voice" to citizens on the front line of climate change adaptation, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) have launched "Adapt'Action" – which is supporting a regional online e-participant platform that facilitates the sharing of ideas and experiences on adaptation to climate change in the Eastern Caribbean.

This online e-participant platform was developed by Egis Eau Ltd with support from the “Succeed Together” Team – a French startup specialised in citizen consultation and artificial intelligence methods.

Citizen engagement with the e-participant platform will help the OECS to better understand local challenges in the Member States, and directly engage vulnerable communities and activists that have directly benefited from climate adaptation projects, or that require help to build that resilience.

The project will be implemented in 11 OECS Member States in both English and French.

Protocol Member States

Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint

Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Associate Member States

Anguilla, The British Virgin Islands, Martinique and Guadeloupe.

