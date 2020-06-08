Championing resilient oceans for prosperity
GEF-World Bank/OECS Caribbean Regional Oceanscape Project
Monday, June 8, 2020 — The world’s ocean offers great potential for economic growth and development, improved livelihoods and jobs, and closing the gap on poverty and unemployment rates. Of note is the peculiar circumstance of small island developing states, such as member countries of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), where their sea space is about 100 times that of their land space.
As stated by Dr Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS:
“As large ocean states, we have much more ocean than land, and we need to recognise, and take up the tremendous opportunities that our ocean resources can deliver to all our citizens, if we plan, manage and care for them in a sustainable and responsible way.”