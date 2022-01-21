Browse categories
Chairman of the OECS Authority Extends Congratulations to Hon. Mia Mottley on Re-election as Prime Minister of Barbados

OECS Media Statement

Friday, January 21, 2022 — STATEMENT BY CHAIRMAN OF THE OECS AUTHORITY PRIME MINISTER, DR. THE RIGHT HONOURABLE KEITH MITCHELL ON THE RE-ELECTION OF BARBADOS’ PRIME MINISTER. HON. MIA MOTTLEY

 

On behalf of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority, I extend hearty congratulations to Barbados’ Prime Minister, Honourable Mia Motley on her re-election for a second term of office.

Although individual Heads of Government, myself included, have extended congratulations to Sister Mia and the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), it is important that as the current chair of this sub-regional grouping, I document our acknowledgement of the outcome of the electoral process given the historically close ties between Barbados and the OECS.

The people of Barbados have delivered a resounding vote of confidence in the BLP administration and I therefore pledge the commitment of the OECS in continuing to work collaboratively with the Government and people of Barbados.

Many years ago, Sir Arthur Lewis proposed closer engagement between Barbados and the countries of the Eastern Caribbean. Today, the need for this remains acute.

Therefore, the OECS stands willing to continue building upon the longstanding ties which have yielded shared institutions such as the Regional Security System (RSS) which is assuming even greater responsibility during the pandemic, in the areas of disaster response, illegal interdiction and citizen safety. We will continue to promote and facilitate the integration of our countries for the mutual benefit of all our people.

Prime Minister Dr. The Right Honourable Keith Mitchell - Chairman of the OECS Authority 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

