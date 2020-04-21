Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Cultural, Creative Industries: CDB allocates USD100,000 for COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants

Cultural, Creative Industries: CDB allocates USD100,000 for COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grants

Call for Applications open now!

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 — In light of the loss of revenue by Creative Industry (CI) practitioners due to the effects of COVID-19, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has allocated has allocated USD 100,000 for Emergency Relief Grants through its Cultural and Creative Industries Innovation Fund (CIIF).

Of these funds, the CDB has allocated USD 50,000 for the Music sub-sector and USD 50,000 for the Festivals and Carnivals sub-sector.

This grant is targeted at CI entrepreneurs who can demonstrate loss of income for music, festival and carnival events that have been cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

This grant is to be used for one of the following:

  • Product development: to produce an online/virtual product or event on an existing platform external to CDB, that leads to revenue generation;
  • Market distribution & channelling: to on board and promote new Caribbean content from emerging and established producers through existing regional and international electronic platforms; and
  • Digital disruptive technologies for music & festivals and carnivals: to support the further development of an existing electronic solution that will facilitate revenue generation through online CI showcases, exchanges and performances.

Projects should be community oriented where possible with a percentage of funds raised going towards associations of health care workers or sanitation workers or registered charities.

To participate in this programme, practitioners are asked to read the call document and complete the online application form by May 20, 2020.

Apply here!

 

About the Cultural and Creative Industries Innovation Fund:

The Cultural and Creative Industries Innovation Fund (CIIF) was established in 2017 with an initial USD2.6 million in capitalisation from the Caribbean Development Bank. It is intended to be a multi-donor fund, which will support the development of the Creative Industries (CI) sector in the Caribbean. CIIF’s goal is to enable the Region’s cultural and creative industries to be globally competitive.

Business Economic Development Tourism Youth COVID-19
Contact us
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software