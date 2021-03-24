Browse categories
CCRIF Scholarships for Academic Year 2021/22 open to Caribbean Nationals

Call for Applications Now Open!

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 — Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Financing Facility (CCRIF SPC) is now inviting applications from citizens of CARICOM member countries and CCRIF member countries in the Caribbean for studies in areas such as disaster risk management (DRM), disaster risk financing, natural resources management, risk management, climate change, civil with environmental engineering, actuarial science, and meteorology.

Scholarships are tenable at the following universities: The University of the West Indies (all campuses); University of Technology, Jamaica; Northern Caribbean University (Jamaica); University of Guyana; University of Suriname; and University of Trinidad and Tobago as well as universities in the USA, UK and Canada. Both online and face-to-face programmes are considered.

Additional information on these scholarships is provided in the table below:

1 Extra-Regional Scholarship 
  • Value: up to US$40,000
  • Students must be admitted to a university in the United Kingdom, United States or Canada for study in areas related to DRM, Climate Change, Environment, Engineering, Actuarial Science etc.
6 Caribbean Scholarships 
  • Value: up to US$11,000 each
  • Students must be admitted to: University of the West Indies; University of Technology, Jamaica; Northern Caribbean University (Jamaica); University of Guyana; University of Suriname; or University of Trinidad and Tobago in areas similar to the extra-regional scholarship.

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

   

The deadline for applications for the 2021 CCRIF Scholarship Programme is June 15, 2021.

Please visit the CCRIF website at: https://www.ccrif.org/scholarship to apply.

    

About the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Financing Facility (CCRIF SPC):

CCRIF SPC is a segregated portfolio company, owned, operated and registered in the Caribbean. It limits the financial impact of catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and excess rainfall events to Caribbean and Central American governments by quickly providing short-term liquidity when a parametric insurance policy is triggered. It is the world’s first regional fund utilising parametric insurance, giving member governments the unique opportunity to purchase earthquake, hurricane and excess rainfall catastrophe coverage with lowest-possible pricing.

