CCRIF Scholarships for Academic Year 2021/22 open to Caribbean Nationals

Call for Applications Now Open!

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands – The Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Financing Facility (CCRIF SPC) is now inviting applications from citizens of CARICOM member countries and CCRIF member countries in the Caribbean for studies in areas such as disaster risk management (DRM), disaster risk financing, natural resources management, risk management, climate change, civil with environmental engineering, actuarial science, and meteorology.

Scholarships are tenable at the following universities: The University of the West Indies (all campuses); University of Technology, Jamaica; Northern Caribbean University (Jamaica); University of Guyana; University of Suriname; and University of Trinidad and Tobago as well as universities in the USA, UK and Canada. Both online and face-to-face programmes are considered.