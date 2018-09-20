CCRIF Internship Programme 2019 Supports 19 Young Caribbean Professionals to Gain Work Experience in Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Adaptation

Under its Regional Internship Programme for 2019, CCRIF has placed 19 young university graduates from 7 Caribbean countries as interns in 14 national or regional host organizations to gain work experience and assist these organizations with undertaking key assignments or research. Each year CCRIF allocates US$75,000 to the programme which is used to provide each intern with a stipend for the 2-month internship and for airfare and accommodation for those interns placed in organizations outside of their home country. This cohort brings to 104 the total number of internships implemented since the programme was launched in 2015, with CCRIF investing approximately US$335,000 over the period.

CCRIF’s Regional Internship Programme provides opportunities for recent university graduates from the Caribbean who have earned degrees in disaster risk management, environmental management, actuarial science, geography, civil engineering, climate studies and other related areas to be assigned to national and regional organizations where their educational experience can be enhanced through practical work assignments and research projects.

The 19 interns will work on a range of projects, including among others: