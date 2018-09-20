CCRIF Internship Programme 2019 Supports 19 Young Caribbean Professionals to Gain Work Experience in Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change Adaptation
CCRIF Press Release
Under its Regional Internship Programme for 2019, CCRIF has placed 19 young university graduates from 7 Caribbean countries as interns in 14 national or regional host organizations to gain work experience and assist these organizations with undertaking key assignments or research. Each year CCRIF allocates US$75,000 to the programme which is used to provide each intern with a stipend for the 2-month internship and for airfare and accommodation for those interns placed in organizations outside of their home country. This cohort brings to 104 the total number of internships implemented since the programme was launched in 2015, with CCRIF investing approximately US$335,000 over the period.
CCRIF’s Regional Internship Programme provides opportunities for recent university graduates from the Caribbean who have earned degrees in disaster risk management, environmental management, actuarial science, geography, civil engineering, climate studies and other related areas to be assigned to national and regional organizations where their educational experience can be enhanced through practical work assignments and research projects.
The 19 interns will work on a range of projects, including among others:
- An impact assessment of climate change on the sandy shorelines of the Caribbean – to be undertaken at ACS
- Implementation of a national hazardous materials plan and earthquake plan – at Hazard Management Cayman Islands
- Assessment of existing linkages between climate change and poverty in the fisheries sector – at UWI CERMES
- Studies on coral micro-fragmentation and artificial reef development towards the reef restoration at – UWI Discovery Bay Marine Lab
- Examining the costs of the October 2018 flood in Trinidad and Tobago – at the Trinidad & Tobago Meteorological Service
- Numerical weather prediction verification – at CIMH
- Economic valuation of fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure – at CRFM