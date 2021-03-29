Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
CARPHA Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Survey

CARPHA Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Survey

Media Release Courtesy the Caribbean Public Health Agency

Monday, March 29, 2021 — Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago — As the Caribbean rolls out COVID-19 vaccines, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) launched a survey on 17 February to obtain views on the COVID19 vaccines of people living in the Region and to determine their willingness to be vaccinated.

Take a few minutes to take the survey here.

“There is a growing concern about vaccine hesitancy. The World Health Organization (WHO) identified vaccine hesitancy as one of the ten global health threats the world faces in 2019 and beyond, in its five year strategic plan.

In the Caribbean, recent studies conducted to determine acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines reported that vaccine hesitancy ranged from 62% to 32% among adult populations of several Caribbean countries. In order for vaccination programmes to be successful, there must be wide uptake, acceptance, and trust of COVID-19 vaccines,” stated Dr Joy St John, CARPHA Executive Director.

The CARPHA COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Survey, which has received ethical approval, aims to assess the beliefs and opinions of Caribbean residents, about COVID-19 vaccines and the potential barriers to acceptance of these vaccines. This information will help to inform regional public education vaccine campaigns to address concerns, build trust and understanding, and engage and empower the public.

CARPHA is working with several public health partner agencies including the Ministries of Health and the Regional Health Communication Network (RHCN) to launch the survey in-country.

We want to hear from you! Click the link below to complete the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CARPHA_COVID-19_Vaccine_Acceptance_Survey

 

Health CARICOM COVID-19
Contact us
Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Newsroom published with Prezly: PR Software.