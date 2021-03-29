CARPHA Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Survey

Media Release Courtesy the Caribbean Public Health Agency

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago — As the Caribbean rolls out COVID-19 vaccines, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) launched a survey on 17 February to obtain views on the COVID19 vaccines of people living in the Region and to determine their willingness to be vaccinated.

Take a few minutes to take the survey here.