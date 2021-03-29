CARPHA Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Survey
Media Release Courtesy the Caribbean Public Health Agency
Monday, March 29, 2021 — Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago — As the Caribbean rolls out COVID-19 vaccines, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) launched a survey on 17 February to obtain views on the COVID19 vaccines of people living in the Region and to determine their willingness to be vaccinated.
Take a few minutes to take the survey here.
“There is a growing concern about vaccine hesitancy. The World Health Organization (WHO) identified vaccine hesitancy as one of the ten global health threats the world faces in 2019 and beyond, in its five year strategic plan.
In the Caribbean, recent studies conducted to determine acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines reported that vaccine hesitancy ranged from 62% to 32% among adult populations of several Caribbean countries. In order for vaccination programmes to be successful, there must be wide uptake, acceptance, and trust of COVID-19 vaccines,” stated Dr Joy St John, CARPHA Executive Director.
The CARPHA COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Survey, which has received ethical approval, aims to assess the beliefs and opinions of Caribbean residents, about COVID-19 vaccines and the potential barriers to acceptance of these vaccines. This information will help to inform regional public education vaccine campaigns to address concerns, build trust and understanding, and engage and empower the public.
CARPHA is working with several public health partner agencies including the Ministries of Health and the Regional Health Communication Network (RHCN) to launch the survey in-country.
We want to hear from you! Click the link below to complete the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CARPHA_COVID-19_Vaccine_Acceptance_Survey