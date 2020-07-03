CARICOM COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Impact Survey
General call for participation in Round 2!
Friday, July 3, 2020 — The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) recently launched the second round of the Caribbean COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Survey, which aims to analyze how livelihoods, food security and markets have shifted over the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey is open to all CARICOM Member States and Associate Members, as well as Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten between 22 June – 6 July 2020. It takes a few minutes to complete and is available in English, French and Spanish.
Following the April 2020 survey that highlighted disruption to livelihoods and impacts on food security in the initial stages of the COVID-19 response, this round aims to capture the current state of affairs.
The survey is conducted by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on behalf of CARICOM, and made possible by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Operations (ECHO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA).
Click here to complete the CARICOM COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Impact Survey – Round 2!