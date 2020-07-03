CARICOM COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Impact Survey

General call for participation in Round 2!

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) recently launched the second round of the Caribbean COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Survey, which aims to analyze how livelihoods, food security and markets have shifted over the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey is open to all CARICOM Member States and Associate Members, as well as Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten between 22 June – 6 July 2020. It takes a few minutes to complete and is available in English, French and Spanish.