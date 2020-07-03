Browse categories
CARICOM COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Impact Survey

General call for participation in Round 2!

Friday, July 3, 2020 — The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) recently launched the second round of the Caribbean COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Survey, which aims to analyze how livelihoods, food security and markets have shifted over the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey is open to all CARICOM Member States and Associate Members, as well as Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten between 22 June – 6 July 2020. It takes a few minutes to complete and is available in English, French and Spanish.

Following the April 2020 survey that highlighted disruption to livelihoods and impacts on food security in the initial stages of the COVID-19 response, this round aims to capture the current state of affairs.

The survey is conducted by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on behalf of CARICOM, and made possible by the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Operations (ECHO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)/Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA).

 

Click here to complete the CARICOM COVID-19 Food Security and Livelihoods Impact Survey – Round 2!

 

Carol A. Gaskin Development Coordination Officer, Programme Communications and Advocacy, United Nations Barbados and the OECS
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

