Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Caribbean’s ability to cope with change Depends upon broad-based innovation

Caribbean’s ability to cope with change Depends upon broad-based innovation

Joint Media Release

Saturday, September 17, 2022 — How can the Caribbean better deal with change and continue to develop?  That depends on the investment made in its people and their ability to innovate in sectors as diverse as education, health, youth entrepreneurship and youth justice based on comments experts gathered for a CEO Breakfast in Grenada hosted by OECS, USAID and UNICEF and headlined by Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

“The education system needs to be the foundation for social resilience,”

said the Honorable Prime Minister Mitchell. 

“Throughout the OECS, we do not invest enough of our GDP in education.” 

He added that the knowledge of math and science are fundamental to innovation, to critical thinking, and to problem solving. 

“Until we reinforce that, over and over, we are going to have significant shortcomings in our ability to innovate.”

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General, OECS, called for an integrated approach to redefine education in the context of our current historical reality.  This he argued calls for

“...balancing educational foundations with Twenty-First Century competencies and an emphasis on the holistic development of the individual and including social skills, attitudes and competencies”.

As much as discussions focused on digital literacy, health systems, transforming youth justice initiatives, and attracting private sector development, experts agreed that problems defy individual attempts at common solutions and need additional help.

According to USAID/Eastern and Southern Caribbean Regional Representative Clinton D. White, the development model is changing. 

“We need to look for better ways to bring in private sector financing  as well as their support.”

Another common theme across the discussion was mind-set focused on problem solving as a pre-requisite for innovation to occur:  a wedding on a beach led one entrepreneur to establish a business based on destination weddings.  A lost health record led another to launch a software business.  Another led to a business employing kids described as former “dropouts” from secondary school in a rural area to establish a business cultivating and marketing mushrooms grown in solar-powered containers.

 

Contact us
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Ayesha Lett Development Outreach & Communications Specialist, USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Nyus Alfred Communications Officer, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Ayesha Lett Development Outreach & Communications Specialist, USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software