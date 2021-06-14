Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo Launched to Capture New Wave in Travel

Attendees can join this one-day event free of charge, from the convenience of their home or office ( www.caribbeantravelexpo.vfairs.com ).

The theme of the Expo is “From Survival to Sustainability: Charting the Future Course of Caribbean Tourism” and this initiative will be a part of the OECS 2021 Sustainable Development Movement Agenda.

To send a strong and unified message as the Caribbean commemorates June as Caribbean American Heritage Month, Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) will partner with the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to host the first Caribbean Virtual Travel Show on Thursday, June 17th 2021.

Travel recovery is in full swing and top Caribbean travel suppliers including destinations, resorts, adventure companies, airlines and cruise lines, are ready to welcome visitors back to the region to enjoy safe, unique experiences.

The agenda features sessions for travel advisors from 8am – 5pm EST and travel enthusiasts from and 5pm - 8pm EST. The Expo is the perfect backdrop to learn more about a wide range of top Caribbean vacation options and access content geared specifically towards visitor safety, confidence and satisfaction. There will also be presentations on budget hacks, itinerary suggestions and sustainable initiatives throughout the region.

Travel advisors can also increase their knowledge and skills and network with representatives of top Caribbean brands, as well as sponosors, industry partners and their peers.

“Travel advisors remain a critical link in the travel business and this initiative will help pave the way for a successful recovery, post-pandemic. We want to ensure that travel advisors get the requisite education, product knowledge and tools to reboot their business, so that they can emerge from the pandemic more prepared. TASC/OECS is excited to leverage this state-of-the-art platform to facilitate stronger industry connections between travel advisors, visitors and stakeholders,” said Kelly Fontenelle, TASC Founder.

This 12-hour Travel Expo will feature 20 educational and experiential sessions that will focus on:

Marketing tools to help travel advisors set a new strategic direction

Key industry performance indicators and forecasts

Virtual tours and experiences

Cultural performances and mini-concert

Show-only specials and lots of prizes

Participating Caribbean suppliers at the Expo are:

Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourist Association

The Bahamas

Belize

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Dreamy Weddings

Grenada

Montserrat

Saint Lucia

Sandals and Beaches Resorts

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean

United States Virgin Islands

“We have curated an exciting program that combines innovation with hands-on instruction to inspire travel advisors and potential visitors. With dynamic speakers and a carefully designed format, TASC/OECS will deliver an engaging world class virtual experience. Attendees will enjoy rich discussions about how to achieve their strategic goals in uncertain times and acquire tips that they can put into practice. There will also be a Prize Bank with incredible giveaways and several live polls will gauge insights and provide valuable feedback on the perceptions and intentions of the travel advisors,” said Derede Whitlock, Expo Programming Manager.

About Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean - TASC:

TASC is an organization of leading travel professionals who connect digitally to seek opportunities for sales networking, connection, education, and advocacy. The TASC Facebook Group has become a catalyst for future trends in marketing the Caribbean in a post-COVID era. The group has grown beyond its travel advisor foundation to welcome destination marketers, hotels, travel trade, passionate entrepreneurs and purveyors who highlight travel experiences that amplify Caribbean tourism. www.tastc.org

About the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States - OECS:

The OECS is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. www.oecs.int

About the Caribbean Virtual Travel Expo:

The Caribbean Travel Virtual Expo om June 17th will offer unique and interactive digital marketing sessions and networking opportunities to instruct, excite, and ignite the passions of valued travel advisors and inspire them to set new records in Caribbean tourism sales. The event will be entirely digital and highly interactive, 100% free and open to all travel professionals, regardless of skill sets, experience levels and niche focus. www.caribbeantravelexpo.vfairs.com