Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Pharmaceuticals Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Caribbean Private Sector Dialogue on Carbon Markets and Carbon Finance

Caribbean Private Sector Dialogue on Carbon Markets and Carbon Finance

Media Release

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 — Carbon markets allow countries or other entities – such as firms –  that reduce their carbon emissions (for example, by switching to renewable energy) to trade with other entities, which can then count these carbon credits to their emissions reduction commitments.

Functioning and efficient carbon markets are considered central and critical to effective global climate action, as enshrined in Article 6 of the historic Paris Agreement. Therefore, agreement on Article 6 at the twenty-sixth Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-26) was hailed as a major achievement of the Conference.

With the Paris Rulebook essentially complete, and new and improved mechanisms being put in place, the countries of the OECS must build their capacities to access and participate in carbon markets. In this regard, it is recognised that involvement of both governments and the private sector is needed for carbon markets to meet the desired objective.

In an effort to raise awareness and build capacity, the OECS, under the Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI)[1], and in collaboration with the UNFCCC Regional Collaboration Centre (RCC) – Grenada; Climate Neutral Now and GIZ, on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, organised a two-part virtual Caribbean Private Sector Dialogue on Carbon Markets and Carbon Finance.

The first webinar, held on February 3, 2022, provided an introduction to Carbon Markets and identified areas where the Caribbean public and private sectors could possibly participate in such markets.

The second webinar took place on February 24, and showcased recent and ongoing examples of carbon market initiatives in the region. It also featured the perspectives of the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Klik Foundation, a Swiss investor, who are currently preparing a carbon market project.

As a result of the dialogue, participants, who came from both the public and private sectors, gained a more in-depth understanding of how Carbon Markets can work in the Eastern Caribbean region.

Mr. Crispin d’Auvergne, Programme Director for Climate and Disaster Resilience at the OECS Commission noted, “As a region, we must seek to find new and innovative means of resource mobilisation. Carbon markets are part of a new economy - one that looks at more effectively valuing and leveraging environmental services for sustainable development.”

[1]  The Caribbean NDC Finance Initiative (NDCFI) aims to advance and accelerate NDC implementation and Caribbean climate action. It is a joint initiative of the OECS Commission and the Government of Saint Lucia established with political support from the UNFCCC and under the auspices of the NDC Partnership.

For more information, visit https://ndcfi.oecs.org.

Climate Change
Contact us
Crispin d'Auvergne Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Crispin d'Auvergne Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software