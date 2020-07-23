Browse categories
Caribbean Fashion: Success, Sustainability, Labour Relations and Regional Trade

Invitation to participate in the Webinar on Thursday, July 23!

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 — The OECS Commission will host the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit under the theme:  Create. Invest. Deliver. Scale on September 23-24, 2020.  The Summit will create a space in which Development Partners, the Private Sector, Civil Society, Academia, Caribbean Governments, and individuals meet and exchange best practices and strategies concerning innovative sustainable growth and development of SIDS.

Join SDM Ambassador for Jamaica, Tesea Bennett, as she leads a panel of creative super-powers through a catalytic discussion focusing on the Caribbean Fashion Industry within the context of sustainability, labour relations and regional trade.

Join us on Thursday July 23, 2020!

Event: Free Webinar on Caribbean Fashion: Success, Sustainability, Labour Relations and Regional Trade

Date: July 23, 2020

Time: 7:30 pm EST / 6:30 pm Jamaica Time

Zoom: https://oecscommission.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hRRaN2dETweelg161LXI4Q

 

Story image

 

The SDM Ambassador Programme features emerging leaders throughout the world as they take SDM messaging to unprecedented heights geared towards advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. #JoinTheMovement and support this group of amazing global leaders!

Visit www.oecssdm.com to learn more about the #Movement and register.

   

SDM Secretariat | OECS Commission Castries, Saint Lucia
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

 

About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

