Wednesday, July 22, 2020 — The OECS Commission will host the Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit under the theme: Create. Invest. Deliver. Scale on September 23-24, 2020. The Summit will create a space in which Development Partners, the Private Sector, Civil Society, Academia, Caribbean Governments, and individuals meet and exchange best practices and strategies concerning innovative sustainable growth and development of SIDS.

Join SDM Ambassador for Jamaica, Tesea Bennett, as she leads a panel of creative super-powers through a catalytic discussion focusing on the Caribbean Fashion Industry within the context of sustainability, labour relations and regional trade.

Join us on Thursday July 23, 2020!

Event: Free Webinar on Caribbean Fashion: Success, Sustainability, Labour Relations and Regional Trade

Date: July 23, 2020

Time: 7:30 pm EST / 6:30 pm Jamaica Time

The SDM Ambassador Programme features emerging leaders throughout the world as they take SDM messaging to unprecedented heights geared towards advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. #JoinTheMovement and support this group of amazing global leaders!

Visit www.oecssdm.com to learn more about the #Movement and register.