Caribbean American Heritage Month Kicks Off With Online Celebration

June is National Caribbean American Heritage Month and, in celebration, the Facebook Group ‘Travel Advisors Who Sell the Caribbean’ has launched a month-long campaign that will spotlight a different destination each day.

The initiative is called "Rediscover the Caribbean One Day at a Time" and is dedicated to helping travel advisors delve into detailed insider information about some of the region’s most desirable destinations. There is also a lineup of online events taking place throughout June to further focus professionals’ awareness of diverse product offerings and to showcase the splendor of the region.

The three main objectives of this month-long, virtual celebration are to stir up a substantial amount of publicity surrounding the Caribbean region, engage various stakeholders through networking opportunities and generate increased business for advisors who sell the Caribbean as a destination.

Caribbean American Heritage Month Schedule of Events:

—June 1: A message from Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Chairman to travel advisors and partners.

—June 1-30: Rediscover the Caribbean: Showcase of the Islands.

—June 11: The Caribbean's Biggest Virtual Beach Bash. A Zoom party celebrating Caribbean culture with a special performance by R-and-B singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge. In addition to interactive fun activities and lots of prizes, there will be an online auction to benefit the CTO Foundation. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m. ET

—June 11: Launch of Caribbean Summer online silent auction, hosted by betterworld.org, which will benefit the CTO Foundation and provide training opportunities for the next generation of Caribbean hospitality leaders.

—June 22-26: Caribbean Celebrity Chefs Week. A packed schedule of culinary demonstrations by some of the Caribbean's finest chefs, including Antiguan Chef Claude Lewis, winner of an episode of “Chopped”, and "Beat Bobby Flay” competitor, Chef Shorne Benjamin, among others.

‘Travel Advisors Who Sell the Caribbean’ is a private Facebook Group, founded and administrated by Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke. The goal of the group is to provide a peer-to-peer networking environment for those who earn their livelihood by keeping abreast of the latest happenings and attractions available on the islands, and provide them with a platform through which to share their discoveries about all the Caribbean has to offer.

Fontenelle-Clarke said, “Although the Caribbean has been hard hit by the global pandemic, through our strength, resilience and the support of the travel community, we are beginning to reopen our doors to welcome visitors back to our shores. We have so much to celebrate as we begin to rebuild our tourism product, stronger and even more exciting, nothing will hold us back from celebrating our heritage."

The Facebook Group features blog posts, social networking forums, activity feeds and messaging features, which enable members to come together virtually to brainstorm, problem-solve and learn from one another. It also provides a forum for Caribbean destinations, hotels and other tourism entities to reach out to leading travel advisors with new and pertinent information, which they can then pass on to their clientele.

Since its inception in 2019, the group has even expanded beyond its travel-advisor user base to encompass member hotels, destination marketing groups, travel trade organizations, passionate entrepreneurs and tourism-product purveyors who bring to the table travel experiences that continually enhance Caribbean tourism offerings.

Article by Laurie Baratti