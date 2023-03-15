Browse categories
Caribbean Airlines to Increase Service to Dominica

Media Release courtesy Discover Dominica Authority

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 — Caribbean Airlines will increase its service to Dominica from Trinidad by adding a return service on Fridays beginning April 7, 2023.

Currently, Caribbean Airlines operates service to Dominica on Thursday from POS and then onward to BGI, and offers service from BGI to DOM on Mondays onward to POS. The flights operate on the ATR 72 which have 68 seats.

Travelers can now fly from POS, Trinidad on Thursdays and Fridays (beginning April 7, 2023) and depart Dominica on Mondays via Caribbean Airlines. The service is now

increased from two weekly flights to three weekly flights with an increase of 68 seats or 33% .

Travelers from the Tri State Area in the United States can also travel same day to Dominica via Caribbean Airlines. For example, leave New York (via JFK) at 7:30am on Friday , and arrive in Dominica by 6:45pm Stayover for 1 week and depart Dominica on Friday at 7:40pm and arrive back at JFK on Saturday at 5:30am.

“The addition of this Friday return flight between Trinidad and Dominica not only increases the options of those resident in Trinidad to visit Dominica but also allow our friends from the TriState area to travel inbound sameday to Dominica via convenient service from JFK through POS and outbound on the redeye to return to JFK to begin their day,” Colin Piper – Director of Tourism.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at +1 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Instagram and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.

Cyrilla J. Alexis Marketing Executive (Ag), Discover Dominica Authority
OECS Communications Unit Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

