Capacity Assessment: Juvenile Diversion and Rehabilitative Programmes in OECS Member States
Invitation to participate
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has partnered with the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) to implement Phase II of the Juvenile Justice Reform Project.
As a crucial part of this initiative, the OECS and the NCSC are currently assessing the capabilities of participating Member States
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Commonwealth of Dominica
- Grenada
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- St Vincent and The Grenadines
to provide services in support of juvenile diversion and rehabilitative programmes for youth in contact with the justice system.
In May and June 2019, two NCSC teams conducted site visits to the six participating Member States and interviewed many potential providers of services for diversion programming with an aim to create a database of providers in each Member State.
If you and/or your organisation are interested in having information about your programme listed in this database, please complete our online survey here: http://bit.ly/surveyjjrp
This survey will consist of no more than 44 questions and will take no more than an hour to complete. Answers are required for most questions.