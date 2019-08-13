Capacity Assessment: Juvenile Diversion and Rehabilitative Programmes in OECS Member States

Invitation to participate

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has partnered with the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) to implement Phase II of the Juvenile Justice Reform Project.

As a crucial part of this initiative, the OECS and the NCSC are currently assessing the capabilities of participating Member States

Antigua and Barbuda

Commonwealth of Dominica

Grenada

St. Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

St Vincent and The Grenadines

to provide services in support of juvenile diversion and rehabilitative programmes for youth in contact with the justice system.