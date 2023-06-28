The Government of Mexico along with the multinational technology company HUAWEI Technologies Co., Ltd. have published the Third Call for The Huawei - S.R.E - AMEXCID Scholarship Program "Thousand Talents for the Digital Development of Latin America and the Caribbean. Closing the gender g ap” . The Huawei - S.R.E - AMEXCID Scholarship Program’s objective is to shorten the digital divide in countries of Latin America and the Caribbean through training courses in ICTs. In order to fulfil the goal of reaching 1,000 scholarships, this year the program will grant the remaining 485 scholarships (an average of 14 scholarships per country).

Interested persons can participate in certification courses on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Data Communication, Data Storage, Cloud Services or Macro Data. More information can also be found at the following link:

https://www.gob.mx/amexcid/documentos/huawei-sre-1-000-talents-for-the- digital-development-of-latin-america-and-the-caribbean-third-edition

The scholarships are offered particularly in the areas of knowledge expressly indicated on the Registration. Applications must be electronically submitted via the Academic Cooperation Management System (SIGGA) at: https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login. When submitting the application, it is important that the applicants attach the requested documentation as indicated in the 2023 registration. Applications in hard copy will not be accepted. However, if you have any questions feel free to contact Ms. Tercy Joseph at +1 (758) 451-4254 ext. 61 or at [email protected]

The SIGCA system is open for applications from interested parties through August 19, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The results will be announced between September 2 and 9, 2023.

Eligible OECS Countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines.