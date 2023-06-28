Browse categories
Agriculture Biodiversity Brussels Mission Business CARICOM COVID-19 Climate Change DCRM Disaster Risk Management ECCAA ECCB ECLS ECSC ECTEL Early Learners Programme Economic Development Education Energy GGGI Geneva Mission Health International Relations Legal Services Migration Morocco Mission OECS Feature Series OECS Yes in Action Ocean Governance and Fisheries Procurement Social Development Sports Statistics Tourism Trade Youth
Call for The Huawei - S.R.E - AMEXCID Scholarship Program

Call for The Huawei - S.R.E - AMEXCID Scholarship Program

Courtesy of the Embassy of Mexico to the OECS

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 — The Government of Mexico along with the multinational technology company HUAWEI Technologies Co., Ltd. have published the Third Call for The Huawei - S.R.E - AMEXCID Scholarship Program "Thousand Talents for the Digital Development of Latin America and the Caribbean. Closing the gender gap”. The Huawei - S.R.E - AMEXCID Scholarship Program’s objective is to shorten the digital divide in countries of Latin America and the Caribbean through training courses in ICTs. In order to fulfil the goal of reaching 1,000 scholarships, this year the program will grant the remaining 485 scholarships (an average of 14 scholarships per country).

Interested persons can participate in certification courses on Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Data Communication, Data Storage, Cloud Services or Macro Data. More information can also be found at the following link:

https://www.gob.mx/amexcid/documentos/huawei-sre-1-000-talents-for-the- digital-development-of-latin-america-and-the-caribbean-third-edition

The scholarships are offered particularly in the areas of knowledge expressly indicated on the Registration. Applications must be electronically submitted via    the    Academic    Cooperation    Management    System    (SIGGA)    at: https://sigca.sre.gob.mx/login. When submitting the application, it is important that the applicants attach the requested documentation as indicated in the 2023 registration. Applications in hard copy will not be accepted. However, if you have any questions feel free to contact Ms. Tercy Joseph at +1 (758) 451-4254 ext. 61 or at [email protected]

The SIGCA system is open for applications from interested parties through August 19, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The results will be announced between September 2 and 9, 2023.

Eligible OECS Countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines. 

Contact us
Tercy Joseph The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the OECS
Tercy Joseph The Embassy of the United Mexican States to the OECS
About The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

Back to www.oecs.int

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is an International Organisation dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean. The OECS came into being on June 18th 1981, when seven Eastern Caribbean countries signed a treaty agreeing to cooperate with each other while promoting unity and solidarity among its Members. The Treaty became known as the Treaty of Basseterre, so named in honour of the capital city of St. Kitts and Nevis where it was signed. The OECS today, currently has eleven members, spread across the Eastern Caribbean comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and The Grenadines, British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Martinique and Guadeloupe. 

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States
Morne Fortune
Castries
Saint Lucia

Prezly - public relations software